Big Brother fans get first glimpse of 16 housemates heading into reboot

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — With the regular season just days away, Montreal coach Martin St. Louis was happy to see his team commit to the game plan and be rewarded with a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Montreal Canadiens had led the entire game, but in a span of 16 seconds watched as the Senators grabbed a 4-3 lead early in the third period. “We could have let the game get away from us,” admitted St. Louis. “The guys showed confidence in how we play a team game.” The Canadiens bounced back and scored thre