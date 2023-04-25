Biden's South Korea state dinner menu unveiled

STORY: Korean American Chef Edward Lee is preparing to

cook one of the most important meals of his life

He was chosen to create the White House state dinner

for the South Korean President and his wife

President Joe Biden is hosting Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit

[Edward Lee, Chef]

'This one is very personal because obviously it's it's not just the president of United States, but it's the president of South Korea. And so for me, it's kind of like a coming full circle, you know, as a child of Korean immigrants. It's really an honor to be able to cook for the leaders of both nations, you know.'

The first lady worked with Lee and the

White House chefs to design the menu

Guests will feast on Maryland crab cakes, braised beef short ribs

and banana splits for dessert

'We have the Maryland crab cake, right. Which is such an iconic dish. And to me, it really represents, you know, there's something so iconically American. But, you know, we put a little Korean vinaigrette on it and it just it just gives it a different take on a familiar food.'

'My mother was really excited. In fact, I think it's the first time she's been really proud of me in like 20 years. So that was a good; that's a good thing. But, you know, Korean mothers are very blunt. So she was like, 'Don't mess it up. You got one shot.' And I was like, 'I think I got this.'