What is Biden's 'Inflation Reduction Act'?

STORY: “You got it done without a single vote in the other team."

U.S. President Joe Biden threw a party at the White House to mark the first anniversary of the passage of a key piece of legislation Wednesday - the Inflation Reduction Act. He addressed lawmakers who helped turn the bill into law.

"One year ago with your leadership, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. And one of the most significant laws, I think has ever been enacted taking on the special interest and winning."

This is more than an anniversary. Biden is touting the bill as he seeks re-election. And he's betting on the IRA to help get him there.

But he's got to be able to answer a question Americans may be asking.

What's in this law? Reuters White House Correspondent Jarrett Renshaw explains.

“It’s basically Biden's signature climate change law. It has a basket of tax credits to promote renewable energy production, hydrogen, nuclear, solar, wind. So that's the big core of it. There's also some other elements, prescription drug relief for seniors and wealthy Americans and wealthy corporations are picking up the tab.”

Biden said the legislation has already created 170,000 clean energy jobs and will create some 1.5 million jobs over the next decade, while significantly cutting the nation's carbon emissions.

"Folks, this law is transformative..."

Why is he promoting it?

“It's his main pitch for his reelection campaign. “Bidenomics” this idea that we're going to invest in the US, we're going to reinvigorate US manufacturing and these tax credits are really the engine of that machine. Companies are trying to re-shore supply chain logistics back in the US and this is his central argument for why he should be re-elected.”

According to Reuters opinion polls, many Americans including Biden supporters don’t know much about the IRA.

Why is that?

“So it's some of it's the messenger, right? People are not listening to Biden. People are not tuned in to Biden. [edit] I think I think you'll see the the White House and the re-election committee spend a lot of money and direct advertising. I think that will boost the absorption rate.”

There might be another reason Biden is pitching a bill that passed a year ago: It was his last major legislative accomplishment since Republicans retook the House of Representatives, and very likely will be the last major bill he gets done this term.

Rather than promise new legislation that will likely never win over Republicans, he will attempt to show the current and future benefits of what he's already been able to accomplish.