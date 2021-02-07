Biden's immigration agenda to flip Texas blue
'Watters' World' host highlights the Biden administration's plan to loosen border rules
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.
Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
The NBA will allow small gatherings for players on the road, but that's it.
The Rangers will boast a powerful middle of the lineup with Khris Davis and Joey Gallo.
For much of his life after winning the title, he struggled financially.
Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drew Brees reduced his salary to a little over $1 million for 2021.
Super Bowl weekend will have a much different feel in Las Vegas this year.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
This time, Alvin Kamara is at the center of the Saints' violation.
The Olympic hurdler is vying for a trip to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, which would bring her career full circle.
Canada's Emile Nadeau and Alexandre Duchaine flew to best ever World Cup finishes at an aerials freestyle skiing event in Deer Valley, Utah, on Saturday. Nadeau, 17, finished just short of a medal in fourth with 96.58 points. While Duchaine, 16, was right on his heels in fifth with 92. Switzerland's Noe Roth, however, carried the day, after pipping Justin Schoenfeld (123.08) of the United States with an applause-rousing 126.70 on the final jump of the competition. Roth's compatriot, Pirmin Werner came third (114.93) to close out the top three. On the women's side, Australia's Danielle Scott claimed top honours with 90.59 points. While Americans Winter Vinecki (87.77) and Kaila Kuhn (74.82) took silver and bronze respectively. Naomy Boudreau-Guertin was Canada's top finisher in eighth with 69.02.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City can take a giant step toward the Premier League title with a win at stumbling titleholder Liverpool. With second-placed Manchester United only drawing Everton 3-3 on Saturday, City holds a two-point lead with two games in hand. Liverpool is seven points behind City after losing its last two games at Anfield, where it had previously gone 68 games unbeaten in the league. Chelsea looks to continue its unbeaten streak under new manager Thomas Tuchel when it heads to last-placed Sheffield United, while Tottenham is on a three-match losing run going into a home game against West Bromwich Albion. Wolverhampton hosts third-placed Leicester in the other game. SPAIN Barcelona visits Real Betis looking for its sixth straight Spanish league win. The victory would put the Catalan club back into second place, ahead of Real Madrid, which won at last-placed Huesca on Saturday to open a three-point gap. Barcelona is 10 points behind league leader Atlético Madrid, which will remain with a game in hand after visiting Celta Vigo on Monday. Betis is coming off an elimination against Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Athletic visits Valencia, while its Basque Country rival Real Sociedad hosts Cádiz. Eibar plays at Osasuna in a match between relegation-threatened teams. ITALY AC Milan will be confident of going back to the top of the Serie A when it faces bottom-placed Crotone. Milan is a point below city rival Inter Milan, which won at Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday. Crotone has lost five of its past six matches and is four points from safety. It has also failed to even score against Milan in their past three encounters. Key Crotone forward Junior Messias is serving a one-match ban. Crotone could find itself farther from safety if Parma wins at home to fellow struggler Bologna or Cagliari triumphs at Lazio. But Lazio would move above city rival Roma and into the top four with a victory. Udinese is only six points above the relegation zone and hosts Hellas Verona. Sampdoria visits Benevento in the lunchtime kickoff. GERMANY Eintracht Frankfurt hopes to stretch its unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to nine games at Hoffenheim. The visitors can reclaim fourth place from Bayer Leverkusen with a win. Luka Jovic could make his first start since returning on loan from Real Madrid. The Serbian has three goals in four substitute appearances for Frankfurt, but faces strong competition from Portuguese striker André Silva, who has 18 and scored twice in his last two games. Arminia Bielefeld can leave the relegation zone at Hertha Berlin’s expense with a point or more against visiting Werder Bremen. Bremen is unbeaten in three games while Bielefeld has lost its last two. FRANCE Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is sweating on Neymar’s fitness ahead of its trip to bitter rival Marseille. The Brazil star missed Saturday training because of gastroenteritis and the club was making a late decision on his fitness. Marseille is without imposing striker Arkadiusz Milik, who has a minor thigh injury. Tensions are running high at Marseille with coach Andre Villas-Boas resigning this week, just days after a mob of angry fans stormed the training ground in protest at bad results. To prevent any further incidents, 400 police officers will be deployed. Lille can return to the top by winning at struggling Nantes, while fourth-placed Monaco looks for a seventh straight victory when it travels to last-placed Nimes. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MADRID — Both coaches in the Spanish league match between Sevilla and Getafe were sent off after a heated altercation on the sidelines following a hard foul on a player that caused a serious injury on Saturday. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and Getafe manager José Bordalás were shown red cards after the second-half foul by Getafe defender Djené on Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos, who left the field on a stretcher with a serious left ankle injury. The sole of Djené's right foot stomped on Ocampo's ankle and bent it awkwardly into the ground, leaving the Sevilla player squirming in pain. Djené was sent off after video review. Lopetegui went to check on his player as he was carried off and became upset as Bordalás also approached. “We worry every time it looks like a player is seriously injured and I went over to check on him," Bordalás said. "I was offended by the rival coach, which is something that had never happened before to me. He was blaming me for what had happened." The coaches exchanged words for a few moments, with their players trying to keep them away from each other until the referee came in with the red cards. “I have to publicly apologize for my behaviour,” said Lopetegui, a former Spain and Real Madrid coach. “I was upset after seeing my player like that. I should have acted differently. I apologize because a Sevilla coach must behave better." Lopetegui said everyone was “crossing their fingers” on Ocampos' injury. The club was yet to release information on the seriousness of the injury. Bordalás said Djené was worried and felt bad about what happened with Ocampos. The coach said the injury was unfortunate as Djené went for the ball and ended up hitting Ocampos' foot accidentally. Sevilla, third in the league, defeated Getafe 3-0. Getafe was in 12th place. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
By scoring 12 goals in two matches over four days, Manchester United’s players are showing they have the firepower to challenge Manchester City for the English Premier League title. The problem is, they don’t have the defence to go with it. United conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw Everton 3-3 at home on Saturday for a result that highlighted the vibrancy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team going forward but the vulnerability of it at the back. Helped by the record-tying 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday, United has the most goals in the league with 49 — six more than the next best, Liverpool. But with 30 goals conceded, United has the worst defence in the top 10. City, on the other hand, has conceded only 13 and goes into Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool with a two-point lead over United and two games in hand. “The last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed,” Solskjaer said. “We have lost two points on a long thump upfield, which we should have defended. “We need to stop conceding easy goals.” The results of United’s last three games at Old Trafford underline the team’s inconsistency that is likely to undermine a title challenge: Before the 9-0 win over Southampton came a 2-1 loss to last-placed Sheffield United. United led Everton 2-0 at halftime thanks to Edinson Cavani’s header and a nonchalant strike by Bruno Fernandes, who floated a long-range shot over goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the corner after producing a dummy to create some space outside the area. Everton responded with two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half, through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez. United regained the lead in the 70th when Olsen allowed a header from Scott McTominay to squirm past him. Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed the late equalizer following a free kick. SUCCESSIVE DEFEATS With a second defeat in four days, Arsenal slipped further away from the European qualification places. Mikel Arteta’s team lost at Aston Villa 1-0 after conceding a deflected goal after 74 seconds to Ollie Watkins. On Tuesday, Arsenal lost at Wolverhampton 2-1 after having two players sent off. After a recent resurgence, Arsenal has dropped back to 10th place, nine points behind Liverpool in fourth. Arteta had no qualms about the performance of his players, though, saying: “Really strong performance. We completely dominated the game, we dominated every department, and we should have won.” Still, Villa took the points and moved to eighth place, four points above Arsenal. CONTENTIOUS CALL Referee Mike Dean was adjudged to have got a red-card decision incorrect when his sending-off of Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in a 9-0 loss to Man United on Tuesday was rescinded by the Football Association later. Another contentious call by the eccentric official in West Ham’s match at Fulham on Saturday could be scrutinized in the coming days, too. At a free kick in second-half stoppage time, Tomas Soucek appeared to be attempting to get his hands free when he lifted his left arm and brushed his elbow against the face of the Fulham player marking him, Aleksandar Mitrovic. Mitrovic fell to the ground theatrically and Dean was advised by VAR to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. After an extensive review, he showed Soucek a red card, much to the disbelief of the Czech Republic midfielder. “I’m a bit embarrassed for Mike Dean — the level of referee he is -- to make that decision,” West Ham manager David Moyes said. “It was obvious to everyone it was accidental.” Fulham manager Scott Parker agreed. “The game is becoming very sterile,” Parker said, referring to the use of technology. Fulham remained without a win since Nov. 30 and the draw didn’t help the third-from-last team move closer to leaving the relegation zone. That’s because Burnley, the team above Fulham, drew with Brighton 1-1 to maintain the eight-point gap. STRUGGLING SAINTS Southampton made it 12 goals conceded in two games by producing another woeful defensive display in a 3-2 loss at Newcastle, which ended the game with nine men. After his reprieve from the FA, Bednarek started at St. James’ Park but deflected the ball into his own net for one of the goals -- like he did against United on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was at fault for the third Newcastle goal -- scored by Miguel Almiron for his second of the game -- because of a sloppy pass out from the back. Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick was sent off in the 50th and Fabian Schar was carried off in the 78th without being replaced as the team had already made three substitutions. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Now that he's locked in to the Atlanta Braves, Marcell Ozuna couldn't resist a good-natured poke at general manager Alex Anthopoulos. “Alex, I have a question for you,” Ozuma said to Anthopoulos as the two took part in a Zoom call Saturday. “Why didn't you sign me at the end of the season?'" Instead, the Braves waited until a couple of weeks before the start of spring training to reach a four-year, $65 million deal with a slugger who just missed out on the National League's Triple Crown during the abbreviated 2020 season. The return of Ozuna ensures the Braves, who have won three straight NL East titles, will remain one of the top championship contenders heading into a new season. They came up one win short of the World Series a year ago, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series after squandering a 3-1 lead. Now, having bolstered their rotation with the free-agent signings of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, they've ensured their potent lineup returns largely intact in 2021. “We have a really good club,” Anthopoulos said. “We have a World Series-calibre club. We need things to break right and so on, but everybody on the roster believes we're capable of winning the World Series.” The Braves knew they wanted to bring back Ozuna — who led the NL with 18 homers and 56 RBIs and finished third in batting average at .338 — but they were slow to make their move after quickly signing Morton and Smyly to one-year deals at the start of free agency. Just a few days before the deal with the Braves was finalized Friday, Ozuna expected to playing elsewhere in 2021. He had an offer from the Tampa Bay Rays, but held out for something better. Finally, the Braves jumped into the mix. It took only one day to reach an agreement. “We didn't talk contract until a day or two ago,” Anthopoulos said. “It was done real quick.” Ozuna, never shy about speaking his mind, jumped in to ask why the deal wasn't done earlier. It was all in good fun, but Anthopoulos said it took a while to sort out payroll considerations heading into another season that will surely be impacted of the coronavirus pandemic. “At the beginning of the off-season, there was a lot of uncertainty from a team payroll standpoint and an industry standpoint," he said. “When guys get to free agency, it takes time.” Th Braves also had to consider whether the designated hitter would return in the NL for another season. Ozuna thrived in 2020 while serving mostly as the DH. For now, that one-year experiment is off the table after the players rejected a proposal to delay the start of the regular season. Unless there's a change of course, Ozuna will start for the Braves in left field, where his defensive limitations will surely be in the spotlight. Anthopoulos danced around that issue when asked if there were any concerns about Ozuna holding down a full-time defensive role. “We feel like when Marcell is in left field, he's solid," the GM said. “He's worked hard with all our coaches so he can continue to be a great player offensively, defensively and running the bases.” While Ozuna's defence could be an issue, there is no question about his impact on the Braves' offence. Batting behind Freddie Freeman, Ozuna was a major reason why the Atlanta first baseman captured the NL MVP award. If Ozuna had gone elsewhere, the Braves would have been left with a huge hole to fill. Now, they return a lineup that features four players who reached double-figure homers in the 60-game season and scored just one less run than the major league-leading Dodgers. But Ozuna's impact goes beyond his impressive numbers. He quickly became one of the most popular players in the Braves clubhouse, adding even more fire to a young, confident team with his various celebrations. From his “mix it up" mantra to posing for a “selfie” on the basepaths after hitting a playoff homer, Ozuna's flair was apparent almost every time out. After initially signing Ozuna to an $18 million, one-year deal, the Braves were willing to go long term to keep the 30-year-old in Atlanta. “We needed that season to feel comfortable about giving him this type of contract," Anthopoulos said. “Where we are as a team, where he is in his career, where we are with our core, he fits really well.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press