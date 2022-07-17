Biden wraps up Middle East visit with promises of oil to combat looming inflation at home
U.S. President Joe Biden has wrapped up his four-day visit to the Middle East, with assurances that America won't neglect the region as Russia wages war against Ukraine and China threatens Indo-Pacific security. With U.S. gas prices reaching a historic high, the president also held talks with leaders from several Mideast nations and came away with a promise for more oil production to combat the looming inflation. Jennifer Johnson reports.