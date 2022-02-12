Biden warns Russia of costs of Ukraine invasion

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Matt Murray won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Thursday he was on the opposite end of their attack as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Murray made 42 saves but it came in a losing cause, as Casey DeSmith made 26 saves and Jeff Carter scored the game’s winning goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 2-0 victory. “They were dialed in on all aspects of the game and a pretty textbook game by them. We battled, we stayed in the game and if we had gotten one it could have