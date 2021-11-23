Biden visits military at Fort Bragg for Thanksgiving

"I know how hard it is to have someone who is not at the table on a holiday.

Biden's visit follows many of his predecessors' well-trodden path of spending some time with the troops during the holiday season.

Since he has withdrawn troops from Afghanistan and is set to end the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by year's end, Biden chose to visit U.S. forces within the United States rather than go abroad.

Former presidents including Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush all traveled to visit troops in either Iraq or Afghanistan during the holiday season.

Biden on Tuesday will travel to Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, to spend Thanksgiving, continuing a decades-long tradition of celebrating the holiday there.

He last spent Thanksgiving on Nantucket in 2019. Last year he spent the holiday at his Delaware home.