Biden urges US Congress to force settlement of railroad dispute
US President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would avert a nationwide rail shutdown. This would impose a contract that has not been approved by all negotiating unions but would nonetheless guarantee a 24 percent wage increase for rail workers. The US economy stands to lose $2 billion a day in the event of a strike. Also in the show, we discover the hardline tactics used by South Korea's government to put an end to a truckers' strike and find out why Chinese stock markets have rebounded after the Covid protests that took place over the weekend.