Biden unveils ‘Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity’ initiative at the Summit of the Americas opening ceremony
At the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a new "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity". He said that the new initiative would be grounded on the same core values of his administration. Biden outlined that the three principles of bottom-up and middle-out economic growth, fostering of innovation and tackling the climate crisis will be used to guide the partnership.