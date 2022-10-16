Biden: UK's Truss' original economic plan 'a mistake'

STORY: Responding to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon, where he's helping to campaign for state governor candidate Tina Kotek, Biden said, " I disagree with the policy," referring to cutting taxes on the super wealthy at this time, but added that the judgment is Britain's to make, not his.

On the strength of the U.S. dollar, Biden said, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world," explaining that inflation is worldwide and "worse off everywhere else than the United States."

Asked about the testimony and video from last week's Jan. 6 committee hearing, which featured congressional leadership in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials, Biden called it "devastating", but refrained from commenting further.

He did not directly answer a question about a fire in Tehran's Ervin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, but commented that he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets and the women taking off their headscarves in protest in Iran.

The comments come after weeks of unrest in Iran since a young woman was killed in police custody.