Biden: UK's Truss' original economic plan 'a mistake'

STORY: Responding to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon, where he's helping to campaign for state governor candidate Tina Kotek, Biden said, " I disagree with the policy," referring to cutting taxes on the super wealthy at this time, but added that the judgment is Britain's to make, not his.

On the strength of the U.S. dollar, Biden said, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world," explaining that inflation is worldwide and "worse off everywhere else than the United States."

Asked about the testimony and video from last week's Jan. 6 committee hearing, which featured congressional leadership in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials, Biden called it "devastating", but refrained from commenting further.

He did not directly answer a question about a fire in Tehran's Ervin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, but commented that he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets and the women taking off their headscarves in protest in Iran.

The comments come after weeks of unrest in Iran since a young woman was killed in police custody.

  • NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy

    With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax reductions likely in the balance, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win out in Cooper's final two years in office. Democrats and their allies led by Cooper are bidding to prevent Republicans next month from holding veto-proof majorities for the first time since late 2018. Cooper was often powerless then to block laws except through litigation.

  • Tories ‘risk voter desertion’ if Liz Truss drops post-Brexit pledges

    Senior Conservative MPs have warned that voters could desert the party “in droves” if Liz Truss drops her plans for post-Brexit reforms.

  • Defence Secretary Ben Wallace could resign if Jeremy Hunt scraps defence spending boost

    The UK's new chancellor has raised the possibility of ditching a key pledge by Liz Truss to boost defence spending - a move that would likely be a resigning matter for her defence secretary, Ben Wallace.

  • Video shows Nancy Pelosi on January 6 talking to Mike Pence, who was still in a garage under the Capitol: 'Don't let anybody know where you are'

    Pelosi said she worried about Pence still being in the Capitol building, and advised him to keep his location secret.

  • Defence chief calls on Canadians to rally behind military during personnel crisis

    OTTAWA — The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is calling on the country to rally behind its military as it faces an unprecedented personnel crisis that he says is threatening its ability to protect and defend Canada. “We’re here to defend our way of life, now and into the future,” chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said. “So we need a whole-of-society effort to help us bring the Armed Forces back to where it needs to be for the dangerous world ahead.” The extraordinary appeal comes

  • Tiffany Cross Swipes Back at Megyn Kelly’s ‘Dumbass’ Comment: ‘You Swung and You Missed’ (Video)

    MSNBC host dismissed Kelly's attack of her as the "most racist person on television" before turning her attention to Clarence and Ginni Thomas

  • Biden calls testimony, video from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

    PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said testimony and video from a Jan. 6 committee hearing two days ago, featuring congressional leaders in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials during the assault on the U.S. Capitol, was "devastating." Biden was speaking to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he campaigned for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of Oregon. "I think the testimony and the video are actually devastating and I've been going out of my way not to comment," Biden said.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks continue to find ways to lose home games. The Toronto Argonauts did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the clock in Saturday’s game at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Oullette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine draw gave the Argos a 28-23 come-from-behind win over the Elks. The Elks’ CFL-record home losing streak is now at 16 games. The Elks got 121 yards rushing and a touchdown from Kevin Brown. Their special teams recovered two ki

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

