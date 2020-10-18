Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states

JOE BIDEN: "... don't wait! Go vote today..."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged supporters to vote early on Sunday at a drive-in rally in Durham, North Carolina, where early voting began on Thursday and 20% of the of the battleground state's registered voters had already cast their ballots as of Sunday morning

BIDEN: "... and you, too, have a sacred duty to vote, and it matters. North Carolina matters."

During his speech, the former VP slammed President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the U.S. had "turned the corner" in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months.

BIDEN: "Trump said at one of his rallies, 'We've turned the corner.' As my grandfather would say, 'This guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner. (HONKING) Turn the corner? Things are getting worse, and he continues to lie to us about the circumstances."

Meanwhile, Trump attended a church service in Las Vegas, Nevada, another competitive state, where early in-person voting began on Saturday.

The president, who rarely goes to church but has remained popular among evangelical Christians, participated in the service with his White House communications team...

PASTOR DENISE GOULET: "At 4:30, the Lord said to me, 'I am going to give your president a second win.'"

One of the church's pastors said to Trump from the stage that God had told her he would win the 2020 election. Trump later donated a handful of $20s to the church when a collection bucket went around the congregation.

A Trump spokesman said the president planned to campaign every day leading up to Thursday's presidential debate in Florida, including stops in North Carolina and Arizona, where early began earlier this month.

According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, nearly 28 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election.