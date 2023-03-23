Biden touts 'fight to protect' abortion, trans rights

STORY: During the event, the President took the chance to thank publicly Vice President Kamala Harris for "leading the fight to protect" reproductive rights, which were compromised last year after a historic overturn by the Supreme Court.

Biden also denounced "hateful laws" targeting transgender people across the U.S. and called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would protect the rights of LGBTQI+ people.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday (March 21) signed a law targeting the trans community, prohibiting transgender people from using the restroom that matches their gender identity at public schools.

Similar laws directed at transgender youth have been enacted in Alabama and Oklahoma.

Republican legislators across the United States have escalated a campaign to ban certain healthcare for transgender youth, in some cases seeking to charge parents and doctors with child abuse if they provide treatment.