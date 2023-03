STORY: "The affordable health care act expanded Medicaid to cover an additional 20 million people," Biden said.

The Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare, was signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010.

According to Biden more Americans than ever before have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. From November 1st to January 15th, over 16 million Americans signed up for insurance.