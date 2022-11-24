Biden touches on 'red flag' laws after recent shootings

STORY: Biden recalled how his late son Beau, as Attorney General, pushed such legislation in Delaware years ago.

The attack at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub by a suspected gunman who was arrested last year in connection with a bomb threat has renewed questions about "red flag" laws that are used irregularly and in vastly different ways across the United States.

The laws have been touted by gun safety advocates as crucial tools to prevent mass shootings such as the weekend attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

However, data shows a significant discrepancy in the employment of red flag laws across the 19 states that have implemented them, with Colorado seeing fewer petitions than many other states.