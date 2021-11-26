Biden 'thankful' for troops on Thanksgiving
Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, shook hands with the coast guardsmen stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point on the island of Nantucket, off the Massachusetts coastline.
Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, shook hands with the coast guardsmen stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point on the island of Nantucket, off the Massachusetts coastline.
Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.
There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.
James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.
The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.
32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says the teams 6-12-2 record has left him feeling exhausted, and that performances like Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins are unacceptable. The Canucks have won just once in their last eight games.
After piling on 71 points in the first half vs. the Raptors, Memphis had just 42 in the final 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed what changed.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
The NFL didn't end up with a great Thanksgiving slate, but we'll still watch.
This goal is a perfect metaphor for the Canadiens' 2021-22 campaign.
Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market this offseason.
LeBron James didn't hesitate in calling out two fans in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Waller came up limping after landing on his left knee on a tackle in the first half.
SASKATOON — The playoff picture started to come into focus Thursday at Canada's Olympic curling trials. Round-robin leaders Brad Gushue and Tracy Fleury posted victories to secure berths for weekend play. Gushue moved to 6-1 with a 10-1 rout of Tanner Horgan and Fleury remained unbeaten at 6-0 with an 11-7 win over Laura Walker. Fleury can lock up the first seed in the women's draw on Thursday evening with a win over Casey Scheidegger. Rachel Homan beat Jennifer Jones 7-5, Krista McCarville edge
It's time for another cold one. Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field in a Jan. 30 World Cup qualifier. The match will be sandwiched around Canadian visits to Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2. It will mark the first time the Canadian men have played in Hamilton. The Canadian women last played there in June 2018, losing 3-2 to Germany. The Canadian men are no strangers to playing in a winter wonderland, having dispatched Mexico 2-1 in a snowy Commonwealth Stadium
TORONTO — The significance isn't lost upon William Stanback. The Montreal Alouettes running back was named the East Division's nominee for the CFL's outstanding player award Thursday. Only two players at that position have won the honour since 1998. Trouble is, the West Division nominee is Zach Collaros, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' veteran quarterback. And since 1998, quarterbacks have claimed the award 15 times. "This is a passing league, this is an award usually given to the quarterbacks," Stan