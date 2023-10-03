Biden tells Republicans to 'honor' stopgap bill deal

STORY: Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday (September 30) that extended government funding for more than a month and avoided a shutdown that would have left most of the federal government's more than 4 million employees without a paycheck and cut a wide range of services.

The bill, which lasts through Nov. 17, did not include aid for Kyiv. The United States has been a major supporter of Ukraine after Russia invaded it last year, and Biden has sought to rally the world, as well as his own country, to maintain that support.