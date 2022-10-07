Biden talks economy, manufacturing during visit to Hagerstown
President Joe Biden started Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. but he spent a big chunk of his afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.
MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that
The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.
EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged
EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t
JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can
Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.
Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an
CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th
When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a
TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to
The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB
These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil
TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A
WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23