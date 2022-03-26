Biden takes selfie with Ukrainian girl

STORY: "I don't speak Ukrainian but tell her I want to take her home," Biden told onlookers while holding her.

He then went on to say that he himself has four granddaughters at home "who love their grandpop very much".

Biden is in Poland to show support for the NATO alliance's eastern flank in the face of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

More than two million people have fled the war to Poland, out of the roughly 3.8 million who have left Ukraine all together.

