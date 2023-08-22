Biden surveys Maui wildfire damage, vows to rebuild

STORY: "What we can and will do to get through this crisis and for as long as it takes we're going to be with you, the whole country, will be with you," said Biden.

Biden arrived in the devastated city of Lahaina around midday, local time, after a helicopter tour of burned-out areas with first lady Jill Biden, Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Hawaii's two senators - Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono - as well as local Representative Jill Tokuda.

Biden flew over a brown, dusty landscape from the Kahului airport and along the coast and reached the burned out Lahaina community where he delivered remarks.

Many onlookers greeted the Bidens with the shaka, a hand gesture with a thumb and little finger that signals "Aloha," which means "all is well" or "thank you" in Hawaii. Others held up raised middle fingers.