Biden Supporters Rally in Anticipation of Presidential Election Result in Wilmington, Delaware

Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gathered in Wilmington, Delaware on November 6, anticipating a presidential election victory for Biden.

Footage shot by @JoGonx shows crowds near the Chase Center, where Biden and Harris were expected to deliver remarks.

According to the New York Times, as of 6:54pm Biden has 253 electoral votes, with President Trump at 214. A confirmed win in Pennsylvania, which had 20 electoral college votes, would have secured the election for Biden. Credit: @JoGonx via Storyful