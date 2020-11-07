Biden Supporters Cheer Near Ballot-Counting Site in Philadelphia
Celebrations broke out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 7, as Joe Biden was declared the next president of the United States.
Arvind Ravikumar filmed this video of Biden supporters cheering near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballots were being counted throughout the week.
Biden won the presidency through his victory in Pennsylvania, clinching the state’s 20 electoral votes. Credit: Arvind Ravikumar via Storyful