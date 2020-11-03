Biden Supporters Cheer as Motorcade Drives Through Scranton

Joe Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Election Day, paying a visit to his childhood home and meeting with voters in the crucial swing state.

This video, posted on Instagram by Hershey Zhang, shows a crowd cheering as a motorcade drives through Scranton, where Biden lived until age 10. In the video, supporters along Pear Street yell “Let’s go, Biden!” and wave signs that read “VOTE” and “Scranton Loves Joe!”

While in his childhood home, Biden wrote on the wall, “From this house to the White House with the grace of God.” Credit: Hershey Zhang via Storyful