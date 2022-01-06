Biden slams Trump's 'web of lies' as 'un-American'

"We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here's the truth: A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle," Biden said.

"He can't accept he lost," Biden added.

Launching such a direct attack on Trump - though Biden never actually said his predecessor's name during the speech - was a departure for the president, who has spent most of his first year in office focused on pursuing his own agenda rather than looking backward.

