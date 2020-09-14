BIden slams Trump as 'climate arsonist'
"Why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater? We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here unless we take urgent action will soon be more catastrophic," Biden said.
A blitz of wildfires across Oregon, California and Washington state has destroyed thousands of homes and a half dozen small towns since August, scorching more than 4 million acres and killing more than two dozen people.