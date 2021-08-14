Biden to send 5,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he authorized 5,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help draw down personnel as Taliban forces overtake the country.

In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to send the additional American troops in order to safely help evacuate personnel from Afghanistan...

And issued a warning to the Taliban saying that any action that put U.S. personnel at risk "will be met with a swift and strong U.S. military response."

Biden's decision to go ahead with Trump-era plans to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan has given way to a Taliban resurgence - as Afghan forces crumble.

But he's not backing down from that decision, explaining Saturday quote: "One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me."

The Taliban have swept through much of Afghanistan, capturing a major city in northern Afghanistan on Saturday and drawing closer to Kabul, where Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital.