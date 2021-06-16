Biden says Putin not looking for Cold War

Biden and Putin decided at a "pragmatic" first summit on Wednesday to hold arms control and cyber-security talks and return their respective ambassadors, while agreeing to differ on other issues.

The discussions at the lakeside Villa La Grange in Geneva lasted less than four hours - far less than Biden's advisers had said they expected.

Putin, 68, called Biden, 78, a constructive, experienced partner, and said they spoke "the same language," but added that there had been no friendship, rather a pragmatic dialog about their two countries' interests.