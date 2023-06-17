Biden Says 'God Save the Queen' on Stage After Gun Control Speech

US President Joe Biden, while calling for new gun laws, ended a speech in Connecticut on June 16 by saying “God save the Queen, man.”

According to a White House pool report published online, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton said the president was “commenting to someone in the crowd” when he made the remark.

God Save the Queen is the UK’s national anthem when the reigning monarch is female, and is also the title of an anti-establishment track by English punk band the Sex Pistols. Credit: The White House via Storyful