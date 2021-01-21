Biden reverses Trump administration's immigration security measures
Correspondent Gillian Turner reports from Washington on 'Special Report'
The Vancouver Whitecaps went international in the first round of Thursday's MLS SuperDraft, taking a Nigerian forward and Jamaican defender. The Whitecaps selected Akron forward David Egbo ninth overall before picking Jamaica's Javain Brown from South Florida with the 23rd pick, obtained in the December 2018 trade that sent Erik Hurtado to Sporting Kansas City. Toronto FC filled a need, trading down in the first round to take Maryland left fullback Matt Di Rosa 25th overall. CF Montreal, formerly the Montreal Impact, continued its recent trend of trading away picks or passing when its turn came. Expansion Austin FC chose Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira first overall. The 20-year-old sophomore started all 26 games he played in for the Hokies with six goals and six assists. A native of Venezuela, Pereira was a teenager when his family went to the U.S. seeking asylum. Pereira was one of five players signed to Generation Adidas contracts, which don't count against the league's salary cap. All five went in the top seven of the draft, which was reduced to three rounds from four this year. It was a draft like no other, with many schools having to put their programs on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. Many players chosen will have the option to return to school if they don't sign with their MLS teams. "I think this year was the most difficult year in the league's history to prepare for the draft," said Toronto GM Ali Curtis. "Everything for the most part was virtual, whether that was watching games or conducting interviews," he added. Another factor, at least for the Whitecaps, was the busy schedule Canada faces in 2021 with World and Olympic qualifying set to start in March and the Gold Cup in July. "We felt (Egbo and Brown) had the tools not only to show good things in pre-season but also maybe bring us some depth in those positions that could be needed when you look at the schedule of the international camps and what can happen with Canada," said Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos. "Some of the players are not going to be with us." Both players will require an international spot if signed to an MLS contract, although Dos Santos said that will not be a problem. Egbo, a 22-year-old senior from Enugu, Nigeria, scored 21 goals and added 13 assists in three seasons with the Zips. In 2019, the six-foot-one 185-pounder led Akron in goals (7), assists (4), points (18), shots (49), while ranking second in shots on goal (19) en route to earning first-team all-Mid-American Conference honours. Egbo, who says he can play a variety of attacking positions, is not short on confidence "Personally I think I'm good at everything," said Egbo, who came to the U.S. in 2014 on an academic scholarship to Pennsylvania's Kiski School. "That's not to sound cocky … I wouldn't say I'm the perfect striker but I think I have a little bit of everything and that's what makes me different from the rest of the strikers." "He gives us that flexibility," agreed Dos Santos. The 24-year-old Brown, who has won four caps for Jamaica, scored three goals in 15 games with South Florida in 2019. The five-foot-11, 160-pounder also played for HarbourView FC in Jamaica. Brown can play both centre back and right back. FC Cincinnati used the second overall pick on Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris, another Generation Adidas player and the son of former Sheffield United player Terry Harris. Colorado traded up to get the third pick from Houston, using it to select Clemson midfielder Phil Mayaka, another GA player, who was ACC Freshman of the Year and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2019. Mayaka emigrated from Kenya to the U.S. as a teenager. D.C. United took Clemson forward Kimarni Smith with the fourth pick and then acquired the fifth overall selection from Atlanta, using it to select Wake Forest defender Michael DeShields. Houston took Washington centre back Ethan Bartlow with the sixth pick. Virginia midfielder Bret Halsey went seventh to Real Salt Lake. Both are Generation Adidas players. Toronto traded its 18th overall pick to Minnesota United, acquiring the 25th pick and US$50,000 in general allocation money in exchange. TFC then used the pick to take Di Rosa. Toronto has incumbents Richie Laryea and Brazil's Auro at fullback. Veteran Justin Morrow's contract has expired and Tony Gallacher's loan from Liverpool is over. "That's probably the area of the field where we have the least depth. There's an opportunity for him to compete for the position," Curtis said of Di Rosa. Curtis says he continues to have conversations with both Morrow and forward Pablo Piatti, a designated player whose option was not picked up. "We're a lot further along with Justin than we are with Pablo," he said. Di Rosa won the 21018 NCAA title with the Terrapins, scoring the winning goal in the semifinal against Indiana. CF Montreal's Amar Sejdic scored the lone goal in Maryland's 1-0 win over Akron in the championship game with Canadian Dayne St. Clair, now with Minnesota United, getting the shutout. Di Rosa's twin brother Ben, a defender from Maryland, went in the second round (44th overall) to New York City FC. Toronto chose Virginia winger Nathaniel Crofts in the second round (45th overall). The native of Sheffield, England, had 11 goals and 11 assists in 64 games (63 starts) with the Cavaliers. "A guy that has really good athleticism … We think he can play a number of positions," said Curtis. TFC wasn't short on intel on Crofts. His roommate at Virginia is the son of Jeff Bradley, TFC's director of communications. TFC opted for Georgetown midfielder Paul Rothrock and SMU defender Jon-Talen Maples in the third round (64th and 72nd overall, respectively). Curtis says Rothrock has a "good engine" and is deceptively quick. Maples is a centre back who can also play in the centre of midfield. "We think maybes he's a bit of a sleeper," said Curtis. Vancouver picked UCLA midfielder Eric Iloski and Michigan defender Joel Harrison, a native of Langley, B.C., in the second round (46th and 53rd overall, respectively). Harrison has spent time in the Whitecaps residency program. CF Montreal previously traded its first-round pick to Austin for Canadian defender Kamal Miller and its second-round selection to Minnesota in the Mason Toye deal. Montreal chose Michigan State midfielder Giuseppe Barone in the third round (63rd overall) and then passed on the 65th overall pick. There were 12 Canadians among the 170-plus players available in the draft. Earlier Thursday, the Whitecaps flipped second-round draft picks with Nashville SC, acquiring a 2021 international roster slot in the process. Vancouver gave up the 36th overall pick, receiving the 46th overall selection. The deal also involved an exchange of general allocation money. Vancouver sent $175,000 to Nashville with a promise of up to $75,000 in return based on "performance benchmarks" of the player selected by Nashville. ---- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Alice Hoagland, a beloved figure of the gay rugby movement that her own son, Mark Bingham, helped set in motion shortly before he perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks as one of the heroes of Flight 93, has died. She was 71. Hoagland, a former flight attendant who became a safety activist while carrying on her son’s athletic legacy, died Dec. 22 in her sleep at her home in Los Gallos, California, after battling Addison's disease, according to longtime family friend Amanda Mark. International Gay Rugby — an organization that traces its roots to one team in London in 1995 and now consists of about 90 clubs in more than 20 countries on five continents — held Hoagland in such esteem that one of the prizes at its biennial Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament, or the Bingham Cup, is called the Hoagland Cup. Scott Glaessgen, of Norwalk, Connecticut, a friend of Bingham’s who helped organize New York’s Gotham Knights rugby club, described meeting Hoagland at the first Bingham Cup in 2002 in San Francisco. “Nine months after Mark was killed, and there she is with a never-ending smile on her face, just charming and engaging and happy and proud,” Glaessgen said. “And that resilience and that strength that she just exuded was really inspirational.” Amanda Mark, of Sydney, Australia, praised Hoagland for always fighting for people — and continuing to do so after losing her son by standing up for aviation safety and LGBT rights. “Through the Bingham Cup,” Mark said, “she became the inspiration and the acceptance that a lot of LGBT folks needed when they may have been challenged with their families or friends to be true to themselves.” Bingham, 31 when he died, had played on a champion rugby team at the University of California, Berkeley. He helped organize the gay San Francisco Fog team in 2000 and quickly became its main forward. He was on United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers commandeered it. He called his mother and told her he loved her. “I only got 3 minutes with him and when I tried to call back, I couldn’t get through,” Hoagland told the Iowa City Press-Citizen in 2019. “As a flight attendant for 20 years, I wanted to tell him to sit down and don’t draw attention to yourself.” But the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bingham fought back, posthumously winning praise as an openly gay patriot who joined other passengers in foiling the hijackers and causing the plane to crash in rural Pennsylvania instead of its intended target, believed to be the U.S. Capitol. “He grew from a shy, chubby kid into a tall rugby competitor with the ability to amass his energy to face a real enemy in the cockpit of an airplane," Hoagland told the Press-Citizen. Bingham and Hoagland's stories went on to be chronicled in film and screen, including the TV movie “Flight 93," HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” and the documentary “The Rugby Player.” Hoagland became an advocate for airline security and for allowing relatives of 9-11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over claims it played a role in the attacks. “We’re less interested in any kind of financial gain than we are in bringing the truly guilty into court and making our case known,” Hoagland told The Associated Press in 2016. The first Bingham Cup consisted of eight teams and was hosted by its namesake's home team. Today, it is billed as the world’s largest amateur rugby event, and cities bid to host it. It was last held in Amsterdam in 2018 with 74 teams competing. Hoagland was a celebrity at every tournament she attended. Players flocked to meet her and have a photo taken. She always obliged. Jeff Wilson, of International Gay Rugby, recalled in a post on the organization's Facebook page a conversation with Hoagland at the 2012 Bingham Cup in Manchester, England. His mother had recently died. “I asked how she kept on during grief — she said it was a purpose, and a calling and that I would keep going because it drove me,” he wrote. “Her compassion, heart and focus on others touched me in ways that I cannot express.” No memorial service is yet planned. Jeff McMillan, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings offensive co-ordinator Gary Kubiak has retired after a 36-year career as a player, coach and adviser in the NFL, the team announced Thursday. The decision, though widely expected, will force head coach Mike Zimmer to hire a sixth offensive co-ordinator in six seasons. Kubiak, who took over the role in 2020 and followed Kevin Stefanski, John DeFilippo, Pat Shurmur and Norv Turner under Zimmer, steered Minnesota's most productive offence in more than a decade. The Vikings ranked fourth in the league in total yards and tied for sixth in offensive touchdowns. “I’ll miss the competition, the planning, game days and being part of a team. But, more than anything, I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made along the way with players, coaches and staff," Kubiak said in a statement distributed by the Vikings. "I love the game of football and will forever be its biggest fan.” The 59-year-old Kubiak joined the Vikings in 2018 as an offensive adviser. Zimmer asked him to become the primary play-caller when Stefanski was hired as Cleveland's head coach. Kubiak participated in seven Super Bowls as a player or coach, winning four titles. His most recent ring came after the 2015 season as the head coach for Denver, the team he played nine years for as a backup quarterback. He stepped down from that post after two seasons for health reasons, which also ended an eight-year run as head coach in his native Houston. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted his admiration and congratulations, calling Kubiak the quintessential players' coach “who knew how to grind when it was time to grind and when to have a beer with you when it was time for a beer.” Kubiak spent a total of 24 seasons with the Broncos. “Few people have impacted one team in more ways than Gary," team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Gary will always have a special place in our championship history." NFL rules require the Vikings to interview at least one external minority candidate for the vacancy. Kubiak's son, Klint Kubiak, is currently the quarterbacks coach and expected to receive strong consideration for the job to satisfy Zimmer's desire to maintain continuity on that side of the ball. “Gary did a tremendous job with us at the Vikings over the past two seasons. I have a great deal of respect for him as a coach and as a person, and I’m glad I was able to coach with him. He has had one heck of an NFL career as a player, assistant coach and head coach, and I am really happy for Gary and his wife Rhonda as they head off to their ranch,” Zimmer said in a statement. “We will all miss Gary at the Vikings organization and wish him the very best.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive co-ordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protégé trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat. Funny thing: Even after firing him, Reid suspected deep down that McDermott was destined for big things. “Very organized, very smart and very tough,” he explained this week. “He came from a coaching family — his dad was a heck of a coach. Sean just kind of picked up right from there. Very solid, very good.” In fact, downright exceptional. McDermott has the long-suffering Buffalo Bills playing in their first AFC championship game since beating Kansas City on Jan. 23, 1994, when they advanced to their fourth straight Super Bowl. They have won 11 of their past 12 games since losing to the Chiefs in Week 6, beating the Colts in the wild-card round and the Ravens in last week's divisional round. “He deserves coach of the year, man. He's taken a franchise there, both he and his general manager, have put this thing together with some bold moves and production now,” Reid said. “I think he's done a tremendous job. What a great thing for the NFL and for Buffalo. They love football in Buffalo and he's really done a nice job with that whole program.” Not surprisingly, the job McDermott has done with the Bills neatly parallels the job Reid has done in Kansas City. Both took over downtrodden organizations and quickly built them into juggernauts. Both have bright young quarterbacks in the Bills' Josh Allen and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Both have surrounded them with playmakers, such as the Bills' Stefon Diggs and the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. And both have built defences to not only complement two of the best offences in the NFL, but capable of clinching wins under pressure, as each did last weekend. Mahomes, who sustained a concussion last week against Cleveland, is poised to play after practicing all week. McDermott never harboured any animosity toward Reid when he was fired from the Eagles on Jan. 15, 2011. Instead, he went to Carolina and over the next five years honed his craft and built his reputation to the point the Bills — who at the time had not made the post-season since 1999 — were willing to give him a shot in charge. Buffalo reached the wild-card round in 2017 and again last year before reaching the brink of a Super Bowl this season. “It's always an honour to go up against great coaches, and Andy will be a Hall of Fame coach here in the future sometime down the road,” McDermott said. “I've learned a lot from Andy in my time with him in Philadelphia, so I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his family, the way they helped guide me then and still do today.” MOMENT ON MAHOMES The Chiefs' quarterback, who was knocked out of last week's game against Cleveland with a concussion, was cleared to practice on Wednesday and took the majority of first-team reps Thursday. Mahomes still needed clearance from team doctors and an independent neurologist, but all signs pointed to him being under centre on Sunday. “The goal is to have Patrick,” Hill said, “but I really don't know. I feel like it doesn't matter who is out there. Whoever steps in at quarterback, we're going to put our confidence behind them in the same way.” OTHER CHIEF CONCERNS Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who also sustained a concussion last Sunday, practiced this week while awaiting clearance from doctors and neurologists. Running back Le'Veon Bell was held out Thursday because of a swollen knee. On the flip side, Clyde Edwards-Helaire could return for the first time since a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 and Sammy Watkins could be back from a calf injury that he sustained the following week. The rookie running back and the veteran wide receiver both practiced this week and moved around well in the portion of practice open to reporters. GROUNDED GAME The Bills don’t run often — in fact, they called just one running play in the first half against the Ravens last week. They finished with 16 carries, including four kneel-downs by Allen, for 32 yards in their lowest rushing output since a game in Minnesota in 2002. The Bills' total of 1,482 yards this season was their fewest since 2014, which they balanced out by setting a franchise record with 4,786 yards through the air. “We’re not going to change who we are,” Allen said. “It’s the biggest game because it’s the next one, but we understand that we don’t have to be anyone different that who we are.” STAR STRUCK Though the Bills would love to have Star Lotulelei enjoy this playoff run with them, cornerback Tre’Davious White and several teammates continued backing the starting defensive tackle’s decision to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns. “You can’t make a wrong decision in this thing,” said White, who contemplated opting out before signing a $70 million, four-year extension in September and earning second-team All-Pro honours. “Obviously he chose his family over a game and the things that he had going on. I don’t think that he’s necessarily missing out on anything.” SLEEPING ON BIENIEMY One of the hottest names on the coaching carousel was Chiefs offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, who interviewed with just about every team with an opening. But the only job left after the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni on Thursday was with the Houston Texans, where the Bills' Leslie Frazier is also among the front-runners for the job. "It's always good to be mentioned and have an opportunity to pursue your dreams," Bieniemy said. “I want to be a head coach, but when it's said and done, I have to make sure I'm not taking away from the goals were trying to accomplish.” ___ AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Thunder fans believe tanking to get higher draft picks is the way back to contention. Apparently, the team disagrees. Oklahoma City was expected by experts to be one of the NBA’s worst teams this season -- just like last season, when they shocked the league and made the playoffs. Once again, the Thunder are defying the odds. Oklahoma City is off to a 6-7 start, despite five of its top seven scorers having been in the league three years or fewer and 35-year-old Mark Daigneault taking on his first NBA head coaching assignment. Last year, the Thunder had veterans Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari to help them through the tough times. This year, young holdovers including Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montreal's Lu Dort, as well as Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo, carry more of the load. And they clearly are out to win, even with losses offering a potentially greater return on the slew of draft picks general manager Sam Presti has collected through trades in recent years. “We’re not trying to build a resilient culture, we’re trying to continue a resilient culture,” Daigneault said. “Resilient culture has existed here for a long period of time, ever since the team came here.” Gilgeous-Alexander is the budding star who leads the way. He averages 21.0 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He hit a game-winner in the season opener against Charlotte. “He’s taking on a different level of responsibility,” Daigneault said. “He’s playing a different role on this team than he has so far in his career, and he’s not shying away from that.” That approach was clear after he had four turnovers in a loss to Denver on January 19. “For me, personally, I got a little careless with the ball at times,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They are a really good, active defensive team. They are always in the gaps, playing with length to get deflections and stuff like that. I just think I have to clean that up a little bit." Even with that rough outing, there have been plenty of reasons for hope. The Thunder already have wins over Brooklyn and New Orleans and are 5-2 on the road. They rallied from 22 down to beat former coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls in overtime. The Thunder have some rough losses, including a 29-point home loss to the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. But the young core appears ready to dig in and compete. Dort went undrafted in 2019, but his defence got him into the starting lineup by the end of the season. This year, the guard ranks second on the team with 13.4 points per game and he’s shooting 43.7% from 3-point range. Diallo, the main man off the bench, averages 11.1 points per contest. Bazley, an explosive second-year forward, averages 10.5 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds. Other young players have stepped up, too. Isaiah Roby, a second-year centre out of Nebraska, has been an adequate fill-in for Al Horford when needed. He averages 9 points and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. First-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski, a 7-footer from Serbia, is playing 17 minutes per game. Second-rounder Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old guard from France, is playing 20. Even the youngest players already have taken on the Thunder mentality -- the one Daigneault picked up in his days as a Thunder assistant last season and as coach of the Thunder’s G-League affiliate before that. “When I look at our logo, that’s kind of what I think about is that spirit,” he said. “The relentless competitive spirit of the teams were really good teams here. We’ve got a lot of new players and a lot of young players, and that’s the type of mentality that we try and nurture.” ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press