Biden Renews Pledge to Florida Voters to Codify Roe v Wade

US President Joe Biden told voters at a rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1, that he would “codify” Roe v Wade if the Democratic Party won a majority in Congress following this year’s midterm elections.

Speaking at Florida Memorial University, Biden renewed his pledge to codify Roe v Wade.

“We’re going elect a couple more US Senators (…) and we’re going to codify Roe v Wade,” Biden told a cheering crowd.

The president was speaking at a rally for democratic gubernatorial and senatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Val Demings. Credit: @BlueForTheWin1 via Storyful