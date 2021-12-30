Biden and Putin to hold telephone talks on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks on Thursday.

The telephone call will come amid increased tensions over Ukraine.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near its border with the former Soviet Republic and is demanding that NATO provide legally binding guarantees it will not expand further eastwards.

A senior U.S. administration official told Reuters it would take a 'high level of engagement' to de-escalate the situation -- which had reached crisis point.

The source added that Putin had requested the call with Biden.

Washington has repeatedly warned Russia about its military build-up along the Ukrainian border:

"If he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, devastating.."

During the call, Biden is likely to reiterate that threat.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes.

U.S. and Russian officials are due to hold security talks next month.