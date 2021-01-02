Biden promises 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots in first 100 days
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to Biden's criticism of Trump's vaccine rollout on the 'Journal Editorial Report'
Paul Westphal made four of his five All-Star appearances with the Suns.
Russia moved on to the semifinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 2-1 win over Germany on Saturday.
The Saints may rely on Ty Montgomery as their primary running back in Week 17.
Floyd Little was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
No one believes Logan Paul has a shot against Floyd Mayweather.
J.J. Barea says the Heat gave Dirk Nowitzki plenty of motivation to win the 2011 NBA Finals.
Canada did the work to top its pool at the world junior men's hockey championship and earn an advantageous quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic. However, Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said the Czechs finishing fourth in their pool doesn't make them a pushover. "We need to remain humble," the coach said Friday. Saturday's other quarterfinal matchups will see Slovakia face the U.S., Russia take on Germany, and Sweden battle Finland. The semifinals will take place Monday, with the top-seeded winning quarter-final team playing the lowest-seeded team. The second-seeded team will play against the third-seeded team. The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday at Rogers Place. Quarterfinals are tense affairs that propel a country towards a medal game, and dash medal hopes. Canada was ousted from medal contention in a quarterfinal loss two years ago in Vancouver, where the host country fell 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion Finland. Canada (4-0) is favoured against the Czech Republic (2-2), but Tourigny points to the Czechs' 2-0 blanking of Russia in the preliminary round, and their strong five-on-five play in a tough pool. "The Czechs did us a favour by beating the Russians and showing how good they can be," Tourigny said. "There's no way we'll take them lightly." Canada may be down to a dozen forwards Saturday. Alex Newhook suffered what looked like a shoulder injury in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland and didn't skate Friday. Tourigny called Newhook's chances of playing Saturday "50-50." "If it was today, he would not play," the coach said. Connor Zary, who started the tournament as Canada's 13th forward, will get more ice time if Newhook can't dress. The Calgary Flames prospect has talked with retired NHL veteran Shane Doan during the tournament. Doan, who co-owns Zary's Kamloops Blazers club team, played for Canada in a Winter Olympics and in five world championships. "He said 'no matter what you've got to do, you've got to keep telling yourself you're going to be ready. You've got to write things down and remember those thing. Those things are little things you're going to do when that opportunity arises,'" Zary said. "That's something I kind of took to heart and knew that no matter what, I'm going to get a chance to prove myself." Canada's speed up front — every forward is an NHL first-round draft pick — and a relentless forecheck has emerged as the host country's strengths. Pool A the easier of the two, Canada didn't get a real measure of itself until facing Finland. The Finns are capable of engaging Canada in all three zones, but the hosts didn't let them by dominating puck possession. Opposing teams haven't had the puck enough yet to get 20 shots on Canadian starter Devon Levi in a game. The 19-year-old's challenge has been staying warm and maintaining concentration through quiet stretches to make saves when needed. "It can be a be a tough situation when you don't have a shot for an extended period of time and suddenly have a scoring chance against, or you get buzzed in your zone, or you're penalty killing and you need to make the difference," Tourigny said. "He did a really good job at it so far." The Czechs haven't finished in the medals since a bronze in 2005 and last won the tournament in 2001 in Moscow. Nine Czechs returned from the squad that lost 5-0 to Sweden in last year's quarterfinal in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Big-minute defenceman Michael Krutil returns to the Czech lineup Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for slew-footing. Krutil's defensive partner Radek Kucerik spent last season with the Saskatoon Blades and was coached by Canadian assistant coach Mitch Love. The Czechs split goaltending duties evenly in the preliminary round between Los Angeles Kings draft pick Lukas Parik and second-year netminder Nick Malik. Parik posted a 30-save shutout against Russia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the potential semifinal matchups.
The question these days for the sport writ large is competitive fairness vs. safeguarding revenue. And one is playing the other off the pitch.
The Bears, Rams and Cardinals are vying for the final two wild-card spots in the NFC, with Arizona and Los Angeles facing off to determine their fate. The Chicago Bears also have a few ways to get in, which could have major consequences for the future of the team and QB Mitch Trubisky.
Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.
There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.
Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given.“Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life.”Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.A native of New Haven, Connecticut, he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for the old, iconic Mile High Stadium, which has since been replaced by Empower Field at Mile High.“I know when I got there the talk was about the team moving to Chicago or Birmingham,” Little told The Associated Press in an interview in 2009. “So, I supposedly saved the franchise, and I think (former team spokesman) Jim Saccomano gave me that nickname. It’s been a part of my name ever since.”Little was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.“Floyd Little was a true hero of the game," said David Baker, president and CEO of the pro hall. “He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd’s smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life."A five-time Pro Bowler, Little led the NFL in rushing in 1971 with 1,133 yards and in touchdown runs in 1973 with 12. He also was one of the league’s best kick returners, leading the AFL in punt returns as a rookie in 1967.During his nine-year pro career, Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 215 passes for 2,418 yards and nine TDs. He had the most all-purpose yards in pro football and ranked second only to O.J. Simpson in yards rushing over his career.After a three-decade wait, Little made it into Canton in 2010. He told the AP when he was nominated by the hall’s senior committee that he had given up hope of ever making it into the Hall of Fame.“I was running out of guys who had seen me play,” said Little, whose career in Denver spanned the years 1967-75, lean times in the former AFL franchise’s history. “The people that had seen me play were starting to fade off and retire. All these guys were no longer there, so who’s going to talk about Floyd Little? Nobody. I thought I’d just fallen through the cracks never to be seen or heard from again.”He was never forgotten in Denver, where the late team owner Pat Bowlen once hailed Little’s “immeasurable contributions to this franchise and the NFL.”Little was a vibrant presence at Broncos reunions and events over the years.During his long wait for enshrinement, Little said he was regularly approached by fans wanting him to settle a bet: Which year did he go into the Hall of Fame?“And I have to tell them I’m not in the Hall of Fame and I’ve never even been nominated,” Little said in the months before his selection on Feb. 6, 2010.Little decided not to get his hopes up anymore and a few years later, the senior committee nominated him, allowing him to dream anew about football immortality. On the eve of his selection, he said he’d had a premonition that his time was coming at last.“It’s the 44th Super Bowl,” Little said in 2010. “An African-American just became our 44th president. I wore No. 44. I just feel it’s my time.”He was right: Hall Vice-President Joe Horrigan called him with the good news the day before New Orleans’ 31-17 win over Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.“I was numb,” Little said. “I knew he wasn’t calling to tell me I was passed over again.”Little said he learned a valuable lesson that day: “Well, you don’t give up on your dreams,” even if it’s to assuage the pain of envisioned rejection.Little, who had sold his car dealership in Seattle after 32 years not long before his nomination, returned to Syracuse the following year as a special assistant to the athletic director, a position he held until 2016, when he received an honorary doctorate degree from the university.After that, Little and his wife moved to Las Vegas.An ex-teammate of Little’s at Syracuse, Pat Killorin, made Little’s cancer diagnosis public in May when he created a GoFundMe page to help the family with treatment costs.Floyd is survived by his wife, Deborah.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
Weeks after getting a vote of confidence from athletic director Chris Del Conte, Tom Herman has been fired at Texas. Who's up next? And who's to blame if it doesn't work out?
BERLIN — Schalke’s hopes of a fresh start under new coach Christian Gross failed to materialize Saturday as the team’s long winless run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin.After 30 winless games in the Bundesliga, stretching back to last season, Schalke is now only one game away from matching the all-time record.Goals from Matteo Guendouzi, Jhon Cordoba and Krzysztof Piatek ended Hertha’s own run of three games without a victory and deepened the crisis at SchalkeSchalke played in a stadium lit up in blue – the club’s colours match those illuminating Hertha’s Olympiastadion – and even had some unusual encouragement from outside the stadium.The supporters held signs saying, “That’s our record!” and “Save the record for Tasmania!” while displaying Tasmania scarves, flags and banners.Schalke, which hasn’t won a league game for almost a year, hosts Hoffenheim next weekend, knowing it is one game from matching the unwanted record.But Schalke’s plight is far worse than Tasmania’s given the historical differences between the clubs. Tasmania was out of its depth when it was promoted to the Bundesliga for political reasons in 1965. Hertha had been relegated for making illegal payments to its players and league authorities wanted to replace it with another from West Berlin in what was West Germany’s soccer league at the time. Tasmania wasn’t even the first choice, but it accepted the league’s invitation to play.In contrast, Schalke is a seasoned Bundesliga contender, backed by energy giant Gazprom, but it has worked its way through four coaches already this season.Guendouzi opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he curled his shot inside the far past after Matheus Cunha’s initial effort was blocked.Vladimir Darida set up Cordoba in the 52nd and substitute Piatek wrapped up the scoring by shooting through goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann’s legs in the 80th. Piatek had another goal ruled out for offside and Hertha missed other chances, too.LEVERKUSEN'S MISSED CHANCEBayer Leverkusen missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga by slumping to a 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt as the league resumed from its winter break.Nadiem Amiri scored one of the goals of the season with his heel after being played in brilliantly by the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz in the 10th minute. Frankfurt fought back to deservedly deal Leverkusen its first away defeat of the season and its second straight loss.Leverkusen had been unbeaten before it lost the league lead with a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their last game before the seasonal break. Bayern can now move five points clear of Leverkusen with a win over lowly Mainz on Sunday, while Leipzig can also take advantage of Leverkusen’s loss against Stuttgart later Saturday.Goals from Amin Younes in the 22nd and an own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba in the 54th were enough for Frankfurt, which profited from Leverkusen’s lack of left backs. Both Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven were out with the coronavirus.UNION FLYING HIGHOn-loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored one goal after setting up another for Sheraldo Becker as Union Berlin moved fourth with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last year, is targeting survival in its second season – especially with no fans allowed at games due to the coronavirus – but now its fans watching from afar are dreaming of European qualification.Also Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 and Cologne lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg. Freiburg won 3-1 at Hoffenheim.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Yahoo Sports College Reporter Pete Thamel gives you the latest on the Texas coaching situation after it was announced that the school was parting ways with head coach Tom Herman after 4 seasons with the Longhorns, as well as, the schools apparently plan to replace him.
No. 23 NC State finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, but it came at a cost.
Brandin Echols' acting skills helped draw a 15-yard penalty.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas got tired of waiting for Tom Herman to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into a national championship contenders. Next. Texas fired Herman on Saturday after four seasons that produced four bowl wins but just one appearance in the league championship game and routinely fell frustratingly short of expectations. Herman still had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract that was due to pay him more than $6 million per year. Firing him means Texas will soon be on its fourth head coach in a decade. Texas last won the Big 12 title in 2009 under Mack Brown. Herman was supposed to end that drought. He was college football’s hottest young coach when Texas brought him from Houston to replace Charlie Strong in 2016. But Herman’s results never matched his swagger: He never had a losing season and won four bowl games at Texas, including last week's Alamo Bowl. But he couldn’t return the Longhorns to consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against the archrival Oklahoma and leaves Texas 32-18 overall. In a statement Saturday, the school said while the team has made “measured progress," it was time to change. The decision came just a few weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte said Herman would remain the coach. The statement said that after a review of the program, Del Conte recommended to school leadership that Herman be fired. “After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to move in a different direction," Del Conte said. Herman’s best season was 2018, the only time the Longhorn won the Big 12 title game while he was there. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s now-infamous “We’re ba-aack!” statement to a national television audience. Texas instead sunk back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. The Longhorns reached as high as No. 8 early in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season before quickly fading. They were, in effect, eliminated from the Big 12 title game with a 23-20 home loss to Iowa State with two games left. Frustrated by the stagnation, Texas saw ominous signs. Several of the state’s top recruits have either pulled back from early commitments to the Longhorns or have already announced plans to head elsewhere. Texas had given Herman a two-year contract extension after the 2018 season and the parting means Texas owes him a buyout in excess of $15 million, and several million more to assistant coaches who had multiyear guaranteed contracts. Herman had just rebuilt his staff with seven new assistants, including new offensive and defensive co-ordinators, after the 2019 season. Those expenses come a few months after the athletic department announced dozens of layoffs and salary cuts because of the heavy economic damage from the pandemic. Texas could offer those contracts because the school operates one of the biggest, richest athletic departments in the country, and its fan base demands a level of excellence to scale. Herman, 45, seemed to be the sure-fire candidate to match results with the high expectations after two successful seasons at Houston. Yet there were moments that suggested he wasn’t ready for the Texas job when he got it and then struggled to grow into it. He taunted the Missouri quarterback in the waning minutes of a Texas Bowl win in 2017. He had a fiery confrontation with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy after a tough road loss. In 2019, he head-butted his own players before a game, then flipped a double-barrelled obscene hand gesture toward television cameras during live broadcast of national signing day. And 2020 challenged him in ways that had nothing to do with football. When protests erupted nationally erupted after the death of George Floyd, Herman joined his players in a march from campus to the state capitol in a demonstration against police brutality and and racial injustice. Herman then faced intense criticism from fans, and pressure from the administration, when the players didn’t join the traditional postgame singing of “The Eyes of Texas” school song for several games in protest over racist elements of the song’s past. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press
Under a normal set of world affairs, when the All-NBA guard is in town to play the Warriors, he finds time to venture off to see his family. But due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league implemented a new health and safety protocol for the 2020-21 season that restricts players from congregating at establishments that are not on the league’s “approved list.”
SUNRISE, Fla. — To try and combat the coronavirus, the Florida Panthers hope a balmy climate can work to their advantage. The Panthers are turning rooftops and balconies at the arena where it plays games into outdoor weight rooms and meeting spaces this season, with final touches getting done this weekend in advance of the team’s first on-ice workout of training camp on Monday. It makes perfect sense in South Florida, where the temperature was 81 on Saturday afternoon — compared with, say, 20 degrees in Minneapolis, 26 degrees in Winnipeg, 27 in Montreal, 33 in Edmonton and 35 in Toronto. “We’re distancing anybody and everybody as much as we can, being as prudent as we can with our spacing and pursuing some pretty novel concepts,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “Our weight room will be outdoors, which is kind of neat. I think our players will enjoy that. We’re going to have meetings and meals outside, whenever and wherever possible. Our coaches’ meetings will be outside, whenever possible.” Another major change: Gone, for now anyway, are the days where the Panthers would typically practice in one facility and play their home games in another. The entirety of Panthers’ camp will be at BB&T Center, the arena in Sunrise where they play games, instead of their practice facility located about 10 miles north in Coral Springs. The reason: the team thinks it’ll be safer to have its operation in just one building, and many of the arena spaces are larger than ones at the practice facility. “I think it was simpler than you think,” Zito said. “A lot of factors all weighed in, but it was rather simple. Rather than have two facilities and go back and forth, without a significant reason to utilize two, we can just use one.” Some of the equipment will remain outside when not in use in areas where the Panthers can protect it from severe weather. Other equipment can be wheeled outside when necessary and wheeled back in when not in use. “It’s going to be pretty fun,” Zito said. Florida's practice facility has multiple rinks and the arena does not, but with a smaller camp roster this year Zito doesn't think that will be a major issue. Past workouts at the practice facility have also been open to fans, who can sit just a couple of feet from the ice surface and clamour for autographs as players wrap up their sessions. No fans will be permitted at camp this year, though the team does intend to have a limited number of ticketholders in the arena for games. The Panthers haven’t said how many fans will be allowed in for the home opener against Dallas on Jan. 14. Some arenas won’t have any fans, and Zito thinks Florida will get a boost from at least having some bodies in the building. “At least for our group, it will make a difference and it will help them,” Zito said. The Panthers are slated to go into camp with 39 players — 21 forwards, 13 defencemen and five goaltenders. Of those 39 players, 13 spent time with Florida last season — one in which the Panthers were eliminated in the qualifying round that preceded the Stanley Cup playoffs. __ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press