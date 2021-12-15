Biden pledges relief to tornado victims

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do "whatever it takes, as long as it takes" to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. (Dec. 15)

