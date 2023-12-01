Biden Launches Holiday Season With Christmas Tree Lighting

US President Joe Biden brought some holiday spirit to Washington on the night of November 30, at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took to the stage in front of a crowd at President’s Park, on the south side of the White House.

“Merry Christmas, everyone,” Biden said after he switched on the lights. “This is a great tradition.”

This year’s tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest. Credit: The White House via Storyful