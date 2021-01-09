Biden introduces economic team, vows more pandemic relief
The NHL's one-time-only, all-Canadian division cleared its final hurdle Friday. Developments south of the border related to COVID-19, however, were far less encouraging. Manitoba announced it will allow the Winnipeg Jets to play home games during the pandemic, joining Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia in giving the league's plan to resume action north of the border this season a thumbs up. Friday's move came after the province made a minor modification to current public health orders, allowing professional hockey to go ahead in the Manitoba capital with the NHL schedule set to begin Wednesday. "We feel super fortunate that the government has allowed us to play," Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said. "To say it's been a tough year is the understatement of my lifetime ... in terms of what we've all been dealing with. "Collectively, we're all in this together and it's been a challenge for everyone." But that approval from Manitoba came the same day the Dallas Stars closed their facility after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL said the Stars won't open their season until Jan. 19, at earliest. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, said Friday a number of players didn't practise "out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols." "It's just another reminder of what we're dealing with here with the virus," Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "There's obviously no shortage of stories from other sports as well." Due to border restrictions related to non-essential travel and the current 14-day quarantine, Canada's seven franchises will only play against each other in the newly-minted North Division this season instead of crossing into the U.S. The same goes for the first two rounds of the playoffs. Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, couldn't recall exactly when the idea of an all-Canadian circuit was first floated, but added anything involving frequent border crossings was a non-starter. "It's just a no-go if the season entailed travel from a country with much higher transmission," he said. "It was a requirement of public health's approval here that the regular season would only be in Canada." Roussin said he understands that small business owners or people unable to visit family might be upset NHL games are going ahead, but added the league's situation and ability to pull a season off safely isn't on the same level. "The difference is quite clear (when looking at) what the NHL could do (compared) to an eight-year-old recreational hockey league," he said. "Nonetheless, it's a frustrating time. We've said it time and time again. "The NHL put a proposal forward that really had such robust protocols, that really had such minimal risk to Canadians that we felt the benefit of seeing some sort of normalcy during this stage was outweighing the quite minimal risk to the population." There will be no fans present for games in Canadian NHL arenas, at least to start the schedule, while players and team staff have to adhere to a number of protocols when on the road — which include being restricted to the hotel and rink. "The protocols here are very good," Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen said. "Of course we're happy to do what we like to do. And I feel grateful for that." Players are being tested daily for the novel coronavirus during training camp. That will continue for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, but as seen in Dallas and Columbus, there is still increased risk compared to the tightly-controlled bubbles the NHL employed to resume the 2019-20 campaign in Toronto and Edmonton this summer. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said the team he was playing for in Switzerland this fall suspended operations a few times because of the virus, but he's happy his 23rd NHL season — and first for a Canadian club — is on. "We didn't know if we were going to play and finally we're here," said the 41-year-old. "It's been a long off-season for everybody involved — fans and players, coaches, and right down the line. "We're all excited to get this thing going." Ontario sport minister Lisa MacLeod announced Thursday the Leafs and Ottawa Senators can host games in 2021, posting on Twitter: "This approval was granted after close scrutiny of the rigorous health and safety protocols that will be adopted to keep players, staff and our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19." The other three provinces had previously given consent, although Quebec Premier Francois Legault had to reiterate earlier this week the Canadiens would be permitted to play in Montreal despite his government instituting a curfew from Saturday through Feb. 8 in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. And while NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Dec. 24 the league believed it had an agreement in place to hold games in Canada, none of the five provinces in question — each had to sign off — provided formal confirmation until Dec. 31. Alberta released a statement to The Canadian Press on New Year's Eve saying it had greenlighted games for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames six days earlier, while Manitoba and B.C. both indicated their jurisdictions were still holding discussions. B.C. eventually gave its blessing Sunday, Quebec followed suit Monday and Ontario did the same Thursday before Manitoba closed the circle. The federal government previously gave the start of training camps the go-ahead and also the waived its 14-day quarantine rule under "national interest grounds" in favour of a modified plan for players and team staff returning to the country. The Leafs and Canadiens open the shortened 56-game season Wednesday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place later that evening. The Jets begin their schedule by welcoming the Flames the following night at Bell MTS Place, while Ottawa gets started Jan. 15 at Canadian Tire Centre against Toronto. "It brings optimism to our communities," said Morrissey, who had a recent phone conversation with a Manitoba Hydro representative buoyed by the NHL's impending return. "I just hope we can provide some excitement, something to look forward to for the people of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba. "Hopefully it's a sign of good things to come." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver and Steve Lambert in Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame an ugly start to beat the New York Knicks 101-89 on Friday night.Al Horford added 15 points and was practically the only offence early for the Thunder, who got almost nothing to fall at the start but got better as the game went along and improved to 4-1 on the road.RJ Barrett scored 19 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Julius Randle, scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.Oklahoma City came in scoring an NBA-low 102 points per game, the Knicks were 28th at 104.4, and even those paltry stats seemed way out of reach the way the game started.The Thunder shot 20.8% in the first quarter — Horford had three of their five baskets — and trailed 24-15. But the Knicks managed just 18 in the second quarter and the game was tied at 42 at the half.Gilgeous-Alexander was 6 of 7 for 12 points in the third quarter, when the Thunder opened a nine-point lead before Austin Rivers beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that cut it to 69-63. The Thunder broke it open with an 11-3 spurt in the fourth, with Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-pointer making it 89-76.TIP-INSThunder: Diallo had 11 rebounds. ... Mark Daigneault coached his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden, but has been part of victories in the arena. He was a student manager at UConn from 2003-07 under Jim Calhoun, winning one Big East tournament title.Knicks: The Knicks have lost the last four meetings. ... Elfrid Payton scored 16 points but shot 4 for 16.NEW KNICKCoach Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks hoped Taj Gibson, signed Thursday, would be cleared to begin playing next week. The veteran forward played for Thibodeau in both Chicago and Minnesota and spent last season with the Knicks, which made him a good fit for a short-handed frontcourt.“I think his career speaks for itself and obviously he embodies all the things that we believe in,” Thibodeau said.FAMILIAR FACEDaigneault has on his staff Mike Miller, who finished last season as the Knicks' interim head coach after David Fizdale was fired. He previously coached the Knicks' team in the G League, where the coaches became acquainted.“He did a great job here,” Daigneault said. “He left a great impression here. Everyone here had great things to say about him. He’s an old-school worker but a new-school thinker.”UP NEXTThunder: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.Knicks: Host Denver on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
DETROIT — Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 110-105 in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit Friday night.Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation. Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Devin Booker missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns.Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix, including a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime that brought the Suns within three. Grant answered with a 3-pointer in front of the Detroit bench to double the lead.Phoenix entered the game with the best record in the Western Conference. Detroit came in with the worst mark in the NBA, but the Pistons have competed this season. They haven't lost a game by more than 15 points.It looked like this might be an exception. Langston Galloway scored 17 points in the first half for the Suns against his former team, and Phoenix led 54-31 in the second quarter. Detroit fought back gamely, going on a 17-2 run to end the half and eventually tying it at 70 in the third quarter.TIP-INSSuns: F-C Jalen Smith was out due to health and safety protocols. ... After making 21 3-pointers in a win over Toronto on Wednesday, the Suns made 17 on Friday, but they needed 52 attempts. They also shot just 6 of 13 on free throws.Pistons: Detroit was 25 of 29 on free throws, and that was important because the Pistons shot 41% from the field. ... Detroit has won eight in a row against the Suns.UP NEXTSuns: Visit Indiana on Saturday night. Phoenix hasn't won on the road in that series since 2016.Pistons: Host Utah on Sunday. Detroit has dropped eight in a row against the Jazz.___Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballNoah Trister, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Friday that they have signed right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole to a minor league deal, with an invite to spring training. Cole appeared in 24 games for the Blue Jays in 2020, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned-run average and 20 strikeouts out of the bullpen.The team non-tendered him in early December to open up roster spots, but kept the door open for a possible return with both sides showing interest.The 29-year-old Cole made his big league debut in 2015 with the Washington Nationals, who drafted him 116th overall in 2010. He has had stints with the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians prior to joining Toronto in 2020.He is 14-10 with a 4.65 ERA in 103 career games.This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will sit out Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, with the team citing "personal reasons" on the pre-game injury report. The six-time all-star has started all seven games this season for the Raptors, including Wednesday's 123-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Lowry was hit in the face during the fourth quarter against the Suns while trying to defend Deandre Ayton. He stayed down for a minute but returned to the game and finished with 24 points. Coach Nick Nurse said in his pre-game media availability that he found out after Wednesday's game that Lowry would be unavailable for Friday, but didn't elaborate any further. Nurse added that Norman Powell would start in place of Lowry, and that rookie guard Malachi Flynn would get a "longer look." The 34-year-old veteran is third on the team in scoring and first in assists this season, averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 assists per game this in a team-high 37 minutes of floor time. The Raptors (1-6) enter Friday's game on a three-game losing streak. This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — They won't have their coach. They've barely practiced, and when they make their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years — at Pittsburgh, where they've lost 17 straight games — on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will have backups at key positions.COVID-19 has tackled them hard.Everything seems stacked against the Browns, who will be underdogs against the Steelers.What else is new?“We’ve been in that role all year,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the team finally practiced Friday. “We’ve in that role since I’ve been here. So, nothing has changed. Our backs are against the wall and we’re going to fight out of it — fight off of it.”Stuck in their homes due to COVID-19 protocols the past two days, the Browns practiced after the NFL finished contact tracing that began earlier in the week when coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.While Stefanksi remained in his basement, his team resumed normal activities — by 2021 standards — at its training facility. The Browns had a 90-minute indoor workout during which they finally got to see the game plan come to life.“It was good. We needed at least a day under our belts to get everything refined and make sure we look sharp,” Garrett said. “Essential to be out there every time. You have to be able to see how the looks are, how everything times up and see if it is as effective as you think it is on paper.”Garrett was listed on Cleveland's injury report as questionable with a shoulder issue, but Stefanski is confident the newly named first-time All-Pro will play Sunday.It's still not clear if the Browns will have All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, who didn't practice due to an illness. Already missing Bitonio, Cleveland can't afford to be without Conklin against T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and the rest of Pittsburgh's front.Stefanski, who can't be on the sideline Sunday, wouldn't say whether Conklin is experiencing COVID-like symptoms.“We’ll just follow the protocols,” Stefanski said. “In this day and age, you have an illness and you’ve got to be safe with that. But we’ll just make sure we follow the protocols.”League guidelines stipulate that if someone has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, that person must isolate. As long as Conklin continues to test negative over the next two days, he’ll be eligible to play against Pittsburgh's rugged defensive line.Cleveland's roster remains in flux.Eight players are on the COVID-19 reserve list, including Bitonio, top cornerback Denzel Ward, safety Ronnie Harrison and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. It's possible Ward could be back.The Browns will fly to Pittsburgh rather than travel by bus. There's more room to socially distance on a plane.It's been another week of delays and distractions for the Browns, who haven't necessarily impressed the Steelers with their turnaround.Earlier this week, Pittsburgh wide receiver, logo dancer and TikTok enthusiast Juju Smith-Schuster added some spice to Sunday's matchup with a comment about whether the Browns were better.“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year. I think they’re nameless gray faces," Smith-Schuster said, parroting a phrase Steelers coach Mike Tomlin often uses for opponents. “They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns."It’s one of those things, AFC North football. They’re a good team. I’m just happy we’re playing them again.”Garrett wouldn't bite when asked if he wanted to respond to Smith-Schuster.“No comment,” he said after a substantial pause.Garrett, though, knows the only way the Browns can truly show they're different is to beat the Steelers. Cleveland hasn't won at Heinz Field since 2003."We will have to prove it when we see them on Sunday,” he said.On Thursday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he hadn't thrown a football since last weekend, when Cleveland clinched the AFC's No. 6 seed by beating the Steelers and setting up the second game in eight days with their chief rival.Stefanski said he's been impressed with his quarterback's focus ahead of his playoff debut.“He’s done a great job,” Stefanski said. “He always does on our calls. He fully understands the game plan. He understands the opponent. He’s somebody that I’ve been very impressed with watching him work and watching him prepare.”NOTES: DT Sheldon Richardson (neck) is also listed as questionable, but Stefanki also believes he'll be ready. ... Rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones cleared concussion protocol and practiced. He was hurt in last Sunday's win over Pittsburgh. ... It appears Michael Dunn, who was on the practice squad until recently, will replace Bitonio. “Michael is like a lot of players, we may be counting on him Sunday, so we trust in their preparation,” Stefanski said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out sack leader Trey Hendrickson and offensive guard Nick Easton for Sunday’s playoff game against Chicago.Hendrickson had career-high 13 1/2 sacks this season, which tied for second in the NFL. But he missed practice late this week because of a nagging neck injury that also sidelined him from New Orleans’ penultimate regular season game.The Saints have depth at defensive end with Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, along with second-year reserve Carl Granderson, whose five sacks ranked fourth on the team.Easton has concussion symptoms. He has started nine games this season. First-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz is likely to start in his place at right guard.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
