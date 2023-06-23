Biden Hosts India's Modi at Star Studded State Dinner

United States President Joe Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22.

In an address to dinner guests, which included a variety of high profile figures, Modi thanked Biden for his “friendship and warm hospitality.”

The Indian prime minister held a toast to the “everlasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States.”

The dinner came after a day of official duties, including bilateral talks with Biden and an address to the US Congress. Credit: Narendra Modi via Storyful