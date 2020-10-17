Biden Holds Drive-In Rally in Detroit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a drive-in rally on October 16 in Detroit, Michigan, urging supporters to vote early.

In the footage, supporters can be seen cheering or sitting in their cars ahead of the event.

Biden made remarks about racial justice and white supremacy, asking the audience to "think about what it takes to be a Black person and love America today ” and which for “far too long has not been fully recognized.” Credit: @BankoleDetNews via Storyful