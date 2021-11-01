Biden at G20: 'Power of America showing up'

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Tucker Davidson was in bed Sunday morning when his phone rang with Braves manager Brian Snitker on the line. Five days after watching the World Series opener from a hotel room about 700 miles from the ballpark, the Atlanta prospect was going to start Game 5. “I was pumped,” he said. “I was like: `Let’s go do this!'” Davidson's journey from World Series viewer to pitcher resulted in neither stardom nor shame. He looked like the inexperienced rookie he is, struggling to throw strike