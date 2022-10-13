Biden designates Camp Hale as 'National Monument'

STORY: "I'm establishing Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument. Today,'' said Biden.

Managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, the 53,804-acre national park has a unique military heritage as its grounds served as a training facilities for the elite soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division troops who fought in World War II.

"In my first year in office I've protected more lands and waters than any American president since John Kennedy." Biden boosted himself.