Anthony Cappello, a Canadian medal hopeful in Para taekwondo, has lost his bid for an exemption that might have allowed him to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics. Cappello, 30, from St-Constant, Que., was denied a wild card exemption to compete in the K44, under-61 kg event in Tokyo, where Canadian supporters believe he was a podium threat. "We think he would have had all possibilities of success," said Dave Harris, executive director of Taekwondo Canada. "We're disappointed, for sure. We'd defini