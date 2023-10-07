Biden Delivers Remarks on Israel Attacks

United States President Joe Biden gave remarks on the Hamas attacks on Israel from the White House in Washington on October 7.

In his speech, Biden confirmed support for Israel and its “right to defend itself” and condemned Hamas, which he described as a terrorist organization.

“We will make sure they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves.”

Biden said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to the press conference, as well as the King of Jordan, and members of the United States Congress.

