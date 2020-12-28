Biden claims transition team 'not getting the information we need' from outgoing administration
Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are resting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against Memphis on the second night of their first back-to-back of the season.The Nets announced that Durant would be out early Monday. Irving wasn't added to the injury report until a few hours later.Both players are coming off lengthy injury absences. Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing from right Achilles tendon surgery, while Irving was limited to 20 games because of a right shoulder injury.Coach Steve Nash said the decision to rest Durant was made Sunday night after the Nets lost in Charlotte, their first defeat after two victories to open the season.Their absence leaves the Nets without three starters after guard Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore the ACL in his right knee in the third quarter of the game in Charlotte.Nash did not announce who would start for the Nets.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Not even another goal from talisman Olivier Giroud could give Chelsea coach Frank Lampard the change in fortune he needs, as his team drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.That makes it just one win in the past five games for Lampard, who recruited heavily during the summer transfer window to mount a title challenge yet still seems unsure what his best side is. Sixth-place Chelsea is six points behind leader Liverpool, having played one game more than the defending champion.“This is our tough period at the moment, and we have to fight for it and we’ll be stronger for it,” Lampard said. “I thought we deserved to win the game, but we didn't and we continue to go through a difficult patch."Giroud's goals late last season inspired Chelsea to secure a place in this season's Champions League and vindicated Lampard's decision to give the veteran France forward a run of games.After starting Tammy Abraham in the past two league outings, he went for Giroud this time and the Frenchman put Chelsea ahead with an excellent diving header from Ben Chilwell's cross in the 34th minute.“The attitude of the team was good," Lampard said. "I saw some really good signs tonight that I liked.”But Villa showed its resilient streak to level through Anwar El Ghazi in the 50th minute and create further chances, with midfielder John McGinn's superb 25-minute strike rattling the crossbar in the 69th minute.Both sides are level on points with tough games coming up.Fifth-place Villa, which leads Chelsea on goal difference but has played two less games, travels to play Manchester United on Friday while Chelsea is set to host Manchester City on Sunday.That game could yet be in doubt, however, because Monday's match between Everton and City was called off amid City's growing coronavirus outbreak, which forced the team to close its training ground.This allowed Leicester to jump above Everton and into second place on goal difference, after scraping a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace thanks to a fine equalizer from Harvey Barnes in the 85th.Leicester trailed 1-0 after Wilfried Zaha's 58th minute goal and then almost won the match with the last attack of the game at Selhurst Park.But midfielder Ayoze Perez sliced a difficult chance over with prolific striker Jamie Vardy so close to reaching the ball before him.“I thought after we conceded the goal, some of our play, the speed of our game, was really good,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “We end up frustrated that we haven’t won the game.”MISSED CHANCESBut Rodgers may rue starting with Vardy on the bench.His replacement Kelechi Iheanacho had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 20th minute and then missed a free header from close range later in the game.Those misses proved costly when Palace opened the scoring with Zaha starting and finishing a move which Leicester struggled to read despite only two Palace players being involved.Zaha turned and accelerated in midfield and then played a pass down the right to Andros Townsend, whose deep cross to the back post was met by Zaha's crisp right-footed volley. His eighth Premier League goal doubled his tally from last season, and moved him just two behind his career-best tally of 10 two seasons ago.Barnes also finished well and once again from outside the penalty area, just like he had done in a 2-2 home draw with Manchester United last Saturday.This time, Barnes squirmed away from a couple of tackles and planted a low shot from about 20 metres into the bottom right, having struck the ball into the bottom left against United.COVID CASESHours before kickoff was due at Goodison Park, City announced a number of new positive coronavirus cases, and the Premier League said further testing would take place at City on Tuesday.Striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members on Christmas Day.It was the second top-flight match called off due to coronavirus cases after Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa earlier this month.“The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them,” the league said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams' sputtering offence is the biggest culprit in their slide from the top of the NFC West to the brink of missing the playoffs.In fact, the unit is so ineffective that it's unclear whether the injury absence of its starting quarterback and its leading rusher would hurt or help.Jared Goff and Darrell Henderson could both miss the Rams' regular season finale against Arizona on Sunday. Los Angeles (9-6), which led the division before its first two-game skid of the season, will miss the playoffs if it loses to the Cardinals and Chicago beats Green Bay.Goff injured his thumb in the Rams' 20-9 loss at Seattle last Sunday, while Henderson hurt his ankle. Los Angeles already was without its second-leading rusher, rookie Cam Akers, who sprained his ankle a week earlier.But the injuries don't cover the depth and breadth of everything going wrong with coach Sean McVay's offence, which couldn't score a touchdown despite gaining 334 yards against the Seahawks.The Rams are seventh in the NFL with just under 380 yards per game, yet they’re 17th in the league with only 23.6 points per game. LA has moved the ball well occasionally in December, but with nothing like the flair and consistency of a Super Bowl contender, let alone the Rams' dominant units from 2017 and 2018.“We've had opportunities the last two weeks to punch our ticket to the playoffs, and unfortunately we haven't played well enough to do that,” centre Austin Blythe said Monday. “Luckily we put ourselves in a position early in the year where these games matter, and we still control our own fate. We're going to be working hard this week.”WHAT'S WORKINGThe Rams' defence is still solid after holding Seattle to 292 yards and 14 fewer plays than LA. The group is No. 1 in the league in yards allowed (286.5) and third in points (19.3). It wasn't totally dominant against the Seahawks, who made two second-half TD drives. Sebastian Joseph-Day also lamented its inability to force a turnover, but McVay couldn't realistically ask for much more than co-ordinator Brandon Staley's group is giving.WHAT NEEDS HELPExplosive plays. The offence averaged only 4.5 yards per snap, and it didn't have an offensive play longer than one 26-yard catch by Josh Reynolds. McVay and Goff rarely throw the ball deep, and they're rarely successful when they do. Without Akers' breakaway speed in the backfield, Los Angeles has little capacity for game-changing plays.STOCK UPLB Leonard Floyd. The veteran who joined the Rams on a one-year contract sacked Russell Wilson twice to give himself 9 1/2 sacks this season, eighth in the NFL. He's fully capitalizing on the chance to play next to Aaron Donald, and the reward is likely a big payday next spring.STOCK DOWNThe Rams gave the ball away only once against Seattle, but it was an atrocious interception that Goff called “really dumb.” Otherwise, Goff and his receivers were unable to do much against the NFL’s worst pass defence, managing just 216 net yards passing despite several big catches by Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Goff’s offensive line also wasn’t dominant against the Seahawks’ normally unimpressive pass rush, allowing three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.INJUREDGoff has never missed a game due to injury in his five-year NFL career. Henderson hasn't missed a game this season.KEY NUMBER0 — The number of NFL snaps taken by Goff's backup, John Wolford. He excelled in the AAF in 2019 after leaving Wake Forest in 2017, but the fleet-footed, 6-foot-1 passer hasn't received any playing time from McVay in two years, even late in a handful of comfortable wins this season.NEXT STEPSBeating the Cardinals for the eighth consecutive time in McVay's four seasons to reverse this late-season slide. Going into the playoffs on a three-game skid seems like a recipe for first-round failure.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
With a 5-10 record and a three-game losing streak heading into the final weekend of the regular season, it can be said without reservation the New York Giants don't deserve to be in the playoffs.This is 2020, though, and we are talking about the NFC East, the division that has been held up to ridicule all season.So yes, the Giants still have a shot at making the playoffs. So do the Washington Football Club (6-9) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-9). The Eagles (4-10-1) are out, although they will have a say in who wins the divisionSo who goes to the post-season?Washington has the most direct path to the title. If it beats the Eagles on the road on Sunday night, it wins the division. If it ties, it would need New York to beat Dallas to claim the title. Otherwise, Dallas wins.The winner of the Cowboys-Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon gets the playoff spot if Washington loses.Any way you look at it, a team with a losing record is going to make the playoffs.“I don’t think the record is the biggest thing to look at," Giants linebacker Blake Martinez said Monday. “I think you look at a team on how they progressed throughout the season and how they’re improving. Once the playoffs start, it's 0-0. You continue to win, you keep going. You can be a team that’s 16-0 and lose the first game and you’re out. You can be a team that’s, like you said, 6-10 and win all the way through. And you keep going.”On the train ride home from Sunday's 27-13 loss in Baltimore, coaches and players watched the results from the later games that kept the Giants in the playoff race: Carolina's win over Washington and Dallas' victory over the Eagles.Rookie coach Joe Judge spoke with the team after the return to the Meadowlands.“When we got back, I did grab the team and just kind of let them know what the situation is, but really reaffirm the importance of staying focused on Dallas," Judge said. “That’s all we can control.”The Giants had control of their chances after beating the Seahawks in Seattle earlier this month. Since then, they have shown very little in losing to Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore.They now have one more chance to make a positive statement and try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“I think our coaches said it best,” Martinez said. “I think they said you always want to have meaningful December football games. Obviously, this game will be in January, meaningful January games. So to be able to have, that's what every competitor, especially in the NFL, wants.”WHAT IS WORKINGNot much. The offence was limited to 269 yards and had one play for 20 yards, a pass to Dante Pettis. The defence gave up 432 yards. Special teams allowed an average of 18 yards on two punt returns. Not winning football.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe return of QB Daniel Jones and offensive co-ordinator Jason Garrett (COVID-19) didn't jump-start the offence. New York has scored 26 points in the three-game losing streak and 43 in the four games in December.STOCK UPRookie safety Xavier McKinney was on the field for 46 plays and had eight tackles, which tied for second on the team with defensive back Logan Ryan and linebacker Tae Crowder. Martinez had a team-high 12 tackles.STOCK DOWNRookie Matt Peart got some time at right tackle in the second half for Cam Fleming and looked lost. There was one series when Jones was sacked on three straight plays as the Raven blitzed, showing twists and stunts. New York gave up six sacks in the game.INJUREDAfter missing the Ravens game with a calf injury, wide receiver Golden Tate has a chance to play. Tight end Evan Engram left the game late with an ankle injury and his status for this weekend is uncertain. Jones came out of the game without reinjuring his ankle or hamstring.KEY NUMBER2-7 — For the first time in NFL history, a team that started the season 2-7 will make the playoffs. The only question is will it be the Giants, the Cowboys or Washington?NEXT STEPSThe Giants play Dallas, and then the waiting game starts for the Washington result.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press
KILMARNOCK, Scotland — Alex Dyer, the manager of the Kilmarnock soccer team in Scotland’s top league, was the target of a racially abusive letter delivered to the club on Monday.Kilmarnock said it “utterly condemns” the letter containing abuse directed at Dyer, who became the league’s only Black manager when he was appointed this summer.“We are working with Police Scotland to identify any individuals involved in this disgusting act and we will pursue the strongest possible action we can against them,” the club said in a statement. “Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and must be called out whenever and wherever it is found.”Kilmarnock players and coaches have taken a knee before each game this season “and we will continue to do so,” the club said.Humza Yousaf, the Scottish government's Cabinet Secretary for Justice, called the letter “disgraceful” and pledged “full solidarity” with Dyer and Kilmarnock.“We are about to enter 2021 and we have Black football managers receiving letters with racist abuse,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have a long way to go to rid ourselves of this evil.”Eighth in the 12-team Premiership, Kilmarnock has lost five consecutive games and is scheduled to play at Motherwell on Wednesday.The 55-year-old Englishman signed a two-year contract this summer after serving as interim manager for much of last season.Last month, Dyer was named to the “ Football Black List,” which recognizes positive influences on the sport from the Black community.Black athletes including Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha say they are regularly subjected to online racial abuse. Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at German club Hoffenheim from Tottenham, revealed last month that he’s been targeted, as well.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
