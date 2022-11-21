Biden Calls US Team Ahead of First World Cup Game

President Joe Biden rang up the US Men’s National Team to wish them well ahead of their opening World Cup match against Wales on November 21.

Video posted to Twitter on November 20 shows members of the team gathered around the phone as coach Gregg Berhalter receives a call from “POTUS”.

“You guys, I know you’re the underdog, but I’ll tell you what, man,” Biden says on speakerphone to the team. “You got some of the best players in the world on your team and you’re representing this country and I know you’re gonna play your hearts out. So let’s go shock ’em all. Keep trusting one another, play as hard as you can, and, you know, for you and your families, your teammates. And the whole country is rooting for you.”

“That’s a very nice message, Mr President,” Berhalter responds. “The whole team is right here and we really appreciate your support and we’re ready to go.” Credit: USMNT/President Biden via Storyful