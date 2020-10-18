Biden attacks Trump in N. Carolina over COVID-19

"As my grandfather would say, 'This guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner,'" Biden said. "Things are getting worse, and he continues to lie to us about circumstances."

Biden and Trump were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of North Carolina and Nevada, as the final presidential debate looms later this week.

Some 27.7 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. The record-shattering figure is being driven in part by concerns about crowds at polling sites on Election Day amid the pandemic.