Biden arrives in S. Korea to begin first Asia trip

STORY: Biden was greeted at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek by South Korean foreign minister Park Jin, and the commanding general of U.S. forces in Korea, Paul LaCamera, among other American and South Korean officials.

Biden later met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at a Samsung Electronics plant, ahead of a full day of events on Saturday.

The South Korean president hopes to gain assurances from Biden that the United States will strengthen its deterrence against North Korean threats, while expanding the decades-old alliance to tackle other issues.

Biden, meanwhile, is expected to bring a theme of countering China's presence in the region.