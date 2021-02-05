Biden admin reviewing Russia policy, citing threat to democracy
FOX News State Department correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on 'Special Report'
CLEVELAND — Eddie Rosario's days of tormenting the Indians are over. “It’s nice to have him on this side of the ball,” said Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's president of baseball operations. Rosario passed his physical on Thursday, finalizing the $8 million, one-year contract the free agent outfielder agreed to late last week. The 29-year-old gives Cleveland’s lineup an injection of power following the departures of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana this off-season. Rosario spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win back-to-back AL Central titles the last two years. “I’ve had many years and many memories of him hitting pitches from all different locations out of the ballpark against us,” Antonetti said. “So it will be good to have his bat in our lineup.” A left-handed hitter, Rosario hit 13 homers in 57 games last season. He hit a career-high 32 homers and drove in 109 runs in 2019. Rosario was especially tough on Cleveland pitching, hitting .301 with his most homers, 22 in 93 games, with 47 RBIs against the Indians. Rosario has enjoyed hitting at Progressive Field, his new home, where he's batted .353 (60 of 170) with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 45 games. Cleveland's outfield has lacked offensive production in recent years as the club resorted to using a platoon of players at all three positions. Rosario can handle any of the spots, but he's played primarily in left. “We’re still working through whether or not he will play left field or right field,” Antonetti said. “But we see him as a capable defender at either spot and he’s open to playing either position.” Rosario's signing comes on the heels of the Indians bringing back second baseman César Hernández for a second season after it appeared he would sign elsewhere as a free agent. Cleveland is making good on Antonetti's promise to re-invest some of the $32 million in payroll the club cut by trading Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets last month. As a second training camp in Goodyear, Arizona, during the COVID-19 pandemic draws near, Antonetti expressed concern about safety. “I’m worried,” said. "We’ve shared that one of our organizational priority from the very beginning, even before we knew exactly what the pandemic would hold, would be to continue to prioritize the health and safety and well being of our players and staff. “And it is concerning that we’re going to be going into an environment in Arizona with one of the highest infection rates in the country. I’m hopeful that the protocols we’ll have in place will help mitigate some of those risks and keep everyone healthy and safe as best as possible.” Antonetti said the team will again give staff members the choice to opt out if they don't feel secure in travelling to or working in Arizona. To this point, that hasn't happened. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Like most NFL cornerbacks, Carlton Davis plays with a short-term memory but never forgets a bad performance. The third-year pro and the rest of Tampa Bay’s young secondary was dominated by Tyreek Hill during the regular season and are eager to redeem themselves against the speedy Kansas City Chiefs receiver in the Super Bowl. Hill had 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over the Bucs on Nov. 29. He had seven catches for 203 yards and a pair of TDs in the opening quarter alone, with Davis primarily playing single coverage. “I play defensive back in the NFL, so you’re going to have your share of losses. It doesn’t change who I am or what I do or how I approach the game. I’m going to continue to be a dog and go out there and give it my all,” Davis said. Davis, fellow cornerback Jamel Dean and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield, Jr., aren’t making any bold predictions or revealing any secrets about defensive co-ordinator Todd Bowles’ game plan, but they expect to fare better against Hill when the teams meet again Sunday. First of all, Dean didn’t play in the earlier game. And, as Davis noted, the secondary — comprised of four starters and a pair of key reserves drafted over the past three years — has played much better in helping Tampa Bay go 7-0 since the loss to the Chiefs. “We’re just going to go out there and do what we do. It’s not about them, it’s always about us. The more you make it about them, the more it becomes about them,” Davis said. “I’m going to always be myself. It didn’t work out the first game as far as what we did in our game plan, but we corrected it,” Davis added. “We’ve got a great game plan going in, but I’m going in with the same mentality and that’s to dominate.” Davis led the Bucs with four interceptions this season. Sean Murphy-Bunting, a second-round draft pick in 2019 who’s bounced back from injuries to play a key role in the post-season, had interceptions in each of Tampa Bay’s three playoff victories. Bowles made some adjustments after the first quarter of the Week 12 meeting against the Chiefs, who built a 17-point lead before Tom Brady got the Bucs offence going in the fourth quarter. Murphy-Bunting felt the secondary held its own against Hill, Travis Kelce and the rest of Kansas City's talented playmakers after the slow start, proving to themselves that they can play with the defending Super Bowl champions. “We can’t always go into games like: ‘They have this guy, they have this guy, they have this guy,’ because we have guys, too,” Murphy-Bunting said. Davis said the secondary continues to grow as a group, motivated in part by naysayers who’ve portrayed them as a liability for much of the season. The 24-year-old is still bothered, though, by a preseason ranking he read that listed Tampa Bay’s defensive backs last among 32 teams. “Just imagine you coming to work every day doing your job and not only you’re not getting credit, but people are saying you’re not doing your job. People just aren’t realizing what you’re doing, and it’s frustrating. Not just for me, but for all of my guys and that’s definitely something that we carry on our shoulder,” Davis said. “We’ll continue to carry it, not even until we get out respect, just until we’re done playing because it’s something that you never forget. It’s something that’s always on mind,” he added. “To be slept on is one of the worst feelings ever, so that’s definitely our driving force.” Bowles, understandably, is encouraged by the way the defence performed in playoff wins at Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay in the NFC championship game. “We’ve been very opportunistic in the back end,” Bowles said. “They’re coming together and making plays at the right time. They smell blood, and they go after it.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Fred Goodall, The Associated Press
Major League Soccer has extended the deadline for reworking the collective bargaining agreement with its players for another 24 hours, citing the progress the two sides have made this week. The new deadline is at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Last week the league extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. Thursday and warned that it was prepared to lock out players if a deal wasn’t reached. “Although we have not finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and remain apart on some key issues, discussions this week have been productive, and we have made progress,” MLS said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Since the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, the League has extended the negotiating period by 24 hours to provide every opportunity to finalize an agreement.” MLS has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season, due in part to the pandemic as it played in mostly empty stadiums and with increased costs for testing and charter flights. The league said it expects similar losses this year. As a result, MLS invoked a force majeure clause in December to reopen negotiations over the CBA, citing ongoing uncertainty because of the COVID-19 crisis. The league has proposed paying players their full salaries in 2021 in exchange for a two-year extension of the CBA through the 2027 season. The players have countered with an extension only through 2026. The league and the union had two difficult negotiations last year — one in February before the start of the season and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press