Bid to stop juvenile car thefts & carjackings

The fears of Baltimore residents over the recent spike in juvenile car thefts summed up best, perhaps, by Desiree Clary of Canton. “I’m a mother of three,” Clary told city leaders at a hearing on the troublesome crime trend, “My biggest fear is being carjacked with my children in the car and what am I supposed to do when six to eight youth surround my car?” At the heart of today’s hearing was the Department of Juvenile Services, which recently put two young people back out on the street with a few hours of an attempted carjacking. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/baltimore-agencies-pledge-joint-effort-to-stop-juvenile-car-thefts-carjackings