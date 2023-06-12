'Biblical' Rain Sweeps Over Manchester City as Thunderstorm Delays Victory Parade

A victory parade for football club Manchester City was delayed on Monday, June 12, due to “adverse weather and lightning storms” in the area, the club said.

On Saturday, the team celebrated their first time winning the Champions League trophy.

Footage filmed by Olly Foster shows the storm envelop the city early Monday evening. Foster described the weather as “biblical.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the evening, Manchester City Council said the parade was in full swing, with crowds of fans in attendance. Credit: Manchester, United Kingdom via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]