Bianca Williams Driving

The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. — A kangaroo that escaped its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec last week has been found. Durham Regional Police say the animal that went missing Thursday evening was spotted at 3 a.m. Monday and apprehended by handlers about three hours later. Officers say the kangaroo will be receiving a medical assessment but appears uninjured. Police have said the kangaroo was on a journey to Quebec when the delivery driver made a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo to let the animal st