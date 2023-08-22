BHP sees hope in China even as profits tumble

STORY: Mining giant BHP said Tuesday (August 22) profits tumbled over the full year.

They sank by more than a third to just over $13.4 billion.

That was below analyst forecasts, and the weakest number since 2020.

The company was hit by surging costs, and a tight labor market in Australia.

But BHP said it saw some hopeful signs in the key Chinese market.

Chief Executive Mike Henry said demand from sectors such as infrastructure and automaking was “pretty strong”.

He said the housing sector remains a concern though.

The world’s biggest miner is keeping a close eye on what Beijing does to stimulate demand for new homes.

China’s recovery has been crimped by a property slump, which comes on top of other negatives including weak consumer spending.

That’s all added to pressure on Beijing to do more stimulus measures.

BHP has cut its own forecast for Chinese growth, but still expects the country to produce more than a billion tons of steel this year.

Western demand for commodities is seen flagging though, as rising interest rates bite into demand.

BHP also warned that inflation would continue to drive costs higher over the coming year.

Its shares were down close to 1% by mid afternoon in Asia.