BHM making fashion industry more diverse
BHM making fashion industry more diverse
BHM making fashion industry more diverse
All hail the DIY queen.
"Your words bring me zero shame," the meteorologist wrote.
Was this the easiest finale "Jeopardy!" clue ever? Fans on Twitter think so, but it still stumped two contestants.
Sydney Sweeney rocked up to a film festival in a cut-out blazer that showed off her epic abs and a peek of underboob. She loves mixed martial arts training.
Stiller said he made "no apologies" for the 2008 film "Tropic Thunder" when a Twitter user asked him to "stop apologizing for doing the movie."
Move over Valentino pink, it's time for Valentino red to take over.
"I Wanna Marry 'Harry'" winner Kimberly Birch felt "vindicated" seeing Prince Harry marry an actor after being mocked for being on the dating show.
Selena Gomez responded to a TikTok user who posted footage of Hailey Bieber insulting Taylor Swift, along with another who sympathized with her having to watch her ex Justin move on with Hailey so fast.
The designer has just unveiled his latest collection at London Fashion Week, along with a new collaboration with M·A·C.
With King Charles's coronation coming up, Harry and Meghan are weighing a difficult choice.
Karen Gillan apologises for her ‘awkward’ pose on new Guardians of the Galaxy 3 poster
Apple's 10-year work anniversary gift is made from the same aluminum that goes into its devices, and it comes with a $19 polishing cloth. Take a look.
This outfit says, "Whatever, those rules aren't real."
Kate Middleton is coming into her own (even more!) and we absolutely love that for her. This past weekend, Princess Catherine and Prince William showed up and showed out on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Princess of Wales completely wowed us with her classic re-wear (with only a small alteration), rocking a white asymmetrical Alexander McQueen gown, a pair of black opera gloves designed by Cornelia James and beautiful gold drop earrings from Zara. After analyzing photos of their latest red carp
Klum married the Tokio Hotel guitarist in a secret ceremony
Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer has explained his reasons for leaving the show after 10 seasons.
Comedian, who hosted the baking competition series for three years, stepped down from the role in December
Coupled with a sequined skirt? It's so good.
‘Argentina?’ DeGeneres ventured, before landing on the right answer
Fresh out the shower!